Nigeria: Tinubu Lauds Dangote Petroleum Refinery On Patriotism, Industrialisation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has applauded the founder of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, for his unwavering belief in Nigeria and for making bold investments that have become a cornerstone in the country's economic transformation.

Speaking during a high-profile tour of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals complex at the weekend, an event that also marked the official commissioning of the Deep-Sea Port Access Road, Tinubu described the refinery as "a remarkable achievement," calling it "a phenomenal project of our time and a major point of reference for Nigeria's industrial and economic growth.'

"Having inspected the Dangote Refinery, which is a great point of reference, a great phenomenon of our time, and a massive investment, I want to thank Aliko Dangote. I am also pleased that the Deep-Sea Port project, which I initiated during my tenure as Governor of Lagos State, has become a resounding success. It has significantly reduced logistics costs by eliminating the need for trans-shipment," President Tinubu stated.

The President also lauded the quality of infrastructure delivered under the Federal Government's Tax Credit Scheme, specifically commending Dangote Industries Limited and its subcontractor, Hitech Construction Company Limited, for the delivery of the port access road.

In a moment of tribute, Tinubu described Dangote as the wisest mind in Nigeria's economic landscape, citing his far-reaching investments and steadfast commitment to the country.

Dangote acknowledged the positive impact of President Tinubu's economic policies, crediting recent reforms for fostering a more conducive environment for industrial growth and long-term investment.

Dangote also expressed appreciation for President Tinubu's 'Nigeria First Policy', which aims to significantly reduce dependence on foreign goods and services by prioritising local content in investment decisions, business operations, and consumer behaviour.

He remarked that this policy aligns seamlessly with the Dangote Group's corporate vision of producing what the nation consumes and fostering self-sufficiency to meet the basic needs of Nigerians.

He also commended the administration's significant improvements in national infrastructure through initiatives such as the Nigerian Road Infrastructure Development Fund and the Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

He highlighted that under these schemes, eight major roads - including the Lekki-Epe corridor - have been awarded within the same cluster at a cumulative cost of N900 billion.

According to Dangote, the petroleum refinery is one of several strategic initiatives by the Dangote Group in support of the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to reposition Nigeria as a regional manufacturing hub.

Dangote noted that the refinery offers extensive benefits to the Nigerian economy and its people, emphatically declaring that the days of long fuel queues are over in Nigeria.

He emphasised that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Complex stands as a symbol not only of visionary achievement but also of the immense potential realised when private enterprise aligns with purposeful government leadership.

He also announced that the road leading to the state-of-the-art Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals will be named Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road, in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support of the private sector and credited him as the visionary behind the Free Trade Zone during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State.

Dangote also revealed that, despite paying N450 billion in taxes last year, the Group is committed to spending N900 billion on road infrastructure across Nigeria.

According to Dangote, the Deep-Sea Port Access Road is one of eight major road projects totalling 500 kilometres, including two in Borno State that will eventually link Nigeria to both Chad and Cameroon.

Dangote thanked the President for envisioning and implementing the Lekki Deep Sea Port project and assured him of the private sector's support for expanding infrastructure nationwide.