Ghana: President Commends Muslims for Sacrifice, Devotion to Nation Building

President John Dramani Mahama has commended the entire Muslim community for their continuous sacrifices, obedience, and sharing that were central to Eid ul-Adha and have also impacted the economy positively and society as a whole.

According to him, Muslims' devotion and sacrifice have yielded positive gains in the economy, including a drop in interest rates, exchange rates, and bank rates, creating a more robust and inviting business environment.

President Mahama in an address read on his behalf by the Minister of state in charge of Climate Change and Sustainability, Mr Issifu Seidu, at the Eid-ul-Adha prayers held by the Ahlussunna Wal-Jama'a at the forecourt of the State House in Friday, emphasised the importance of the values of sacrifice, obedience, and sharing.

He expressed gratitude to the Muslim community for their commitment to their faith and encouraged them to continue to imbue the values of sacrifice, obedience, and sharing in their daily lives.

The President assured the Muslim community of his commitment to their welfare and well-being, and his desire to work with them to address their concerns and needs.

He pledged that the government would continue to support the Muslim community and work towards making pilgrimage to Mecca more affordable, citing a potential reduction in the cost of Hajj to less than GH¢50,000.

To aid in their celebrations, he presented an amount of GH¢50,000 and a sheep to the group to support their celebration as it was a period of sacrifice and gift.

Also the Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his family joined the group in the prayer, pledged his continued support to the Ahlussunna Wal-Jama'a and the Muslim community at large.

He also presented an amount of GH¢20,000 to support in their Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

The National Imam of Ahlussuna Wal Jamaa, Sheikh Umar Ibrahim Imam, who led the prayer, charged the Muslim community especially men to live according to their means to help take care of their families.

He emphasised the need for responsible parenting and marriage within the Muslim community.

According to him, giving birth to a large number of children without the means to care for them could lead to social problems, including the rise of extremist groups.

The Chief Imam urged Muslims to "cut their coat according to their size," meaning that they should have children they could afford to care for and provide with quality education.

He also advised against marrying multiple wives without the means to provide for them and their children.

He encouraged Muslims to think critically and do what was right for them, rather than following traditional practices without consideration for their consequences.