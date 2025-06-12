Nigeria: Tinubu, Akpabio Hail Julius Berger Over ICC Refurbishment

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed Julius Berger's exceptional commitment to excellence.

He was joined by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio in hailing the engineering construction company for delivering a world class rehabilitated International Conference Centre on schedule.

Speaking when he commissioned the newly rehabilitated International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja Tuesday, the President Tinubu who stressed his administration's commitment to revitalizing critical infrastructure across all sectors of the country, under the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, recalled the sad state of the Centre during the last ECOWAS Parliament Conference held in the facility, described its then-dilapidated state as an embarrassment and a stark reflection of decline.

Noting that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, there and then assured him of a complete transformation, he declared that the promise has now been fulfilled.

Continuing amidst cheers from the audience, the President expressed his profound honour and happiness at the re-opening of the ICC, emphasizing that the rehabilitation reflects a determined effort to showcase Nigeria as a nation of quality, character, determination, and great spirit.

President Tinubu particularly lauded the FCT Minister for his exceptional work, stating, "don't pay attention to the busybody and the bystanders and whatever they say. Continue to do your good work. You are a transformational leader, you have the foresight, the vision and determination to succeed. Thank you very much".

Turning to the contractors that rehabilitated the structure, Julius Berger, Tinubu lauded the company, for their quality work, stating, "today, we are not talking about renovation; we are talking about rehabilitation. We are talking about quality, commitment to details and good work. It reflects what Julius Berger is known for in this country for years" adding that, the International Conference Centre is integral to Nigeria's vision of becoming a hub for regional diplomacy, continental trade discussions, and global partnerships.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in his goodwill remarks, did not also mince words in commending the FCT minister and the contractor.

While hailing Wike for the marvellous renovation job, describing the previous state of the ICC as a "monumental embarrassment, Akpabio said, Mr. President, I will leave it to you to say your observation on this rehabilitated infrastructure; but permit me to commend the Honourable Minister of The Federal Capital Territory my dear brother, Nyesom Wike and his team. He added, I don't know which contractor handled this project, but I can imagine it must be the usual Julius Berger. I am just guessing because I saw their quality when I entered. Mr President the renovation, the rehabilitation and the transformation that we are witnessing in ICC is what we are bringing to this country whether people like it or not.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Akpabio then praised President Tinubu's transformative impact on the country, saying, "The Nigerian Parliament is very proud of you. We are proud of the fact that we do budgeting, we give the approval, and you do the execution. You have put on your thinking cap, and you are very determined to leave Nigeria better than you met it.

Wike seized the opportunity to announce that all ministries and government agencies intending to use the rehabilitated facility would henceforth be required to pay a fee, emphasizing that the revenue generation model is crucial for the sustainable maintenance of the newly rehabilitated centre.

The 10,000-capacity rehabilitated conference Centre features cutting-edge acoustic systems, AI-assisted translation booths and renewable energy components.