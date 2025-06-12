Gambia: New Land Policy to End Grabbing, Empower Legitimate Owners

In a move to restore dignity and rightful ownership of land, the minister for Lands, Ahmat N.K. Bah, on Wednesday officially launched the first ever National Land Policy as a measure to narrow down illegal land grabbing, enforce lease agreements, and ensure justice for lawful landholders.

The event, which was funded by West Africa Coastal Areas Management Program (WACA) was held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Center.

While delivering the official statement, minister Bah stated the rampant abuse of land rights where individuals unlawfully occupy leased properties and construct fences or homes without documentation, describing it as a source of injustice and frustration for many Gambians.

"But that era is coming to an end. The government has declared that the enforcement of land policy will now be a top priority, with the judiciary urged to swiftly uphold title ownership rights," Mr. Bah declared.

"This is the biggest abuse you can commit in any country if someone builds on your land and keeps you in court for 10 years, stopping you from using what is legally yours. That must end."

According to the Minister, the newly validated land policy aims to hold perpetrators accountable and bring clarity and fairness to land ownership.

"In the policy, those who attempt to fence off land without legal right often relying on wealth or influence will face heavy taxation. The days of grabbing land and making billions with impunity are over."

He highlighted that with this policy in place, land access will no longer be a privilege of the powerful, but a protected right for all, especially the poor who have struggled for years to obtain leases.

"This is not about politics; it is about our country's survival. Even when we are out of government, the next administration will pursue this same policy."

"To ensure successful implementation, the government is calling on partners, including the World Bank and WACA to provide the necessary resources."

"As this long-overdue reform takes root, it marks a new chapter for The Gambia, one where land ownership is no longer a battlefield of power, but a foundation for dignity, justice, and national unity."

Dr. Muhammed Lamin Sanyang, project coordinator, WACA, said he understands that land is the foundation of agriculture, housing, infrastructure, and investment. "But more than that, it is the foundation of identity, peace, and national cohesion. Mismanaged land can be a source of conflict. Properly governed land, however, is a catalyst for resilience, justice, and inclusive growth," he flagged.

"As we launch this policy today, we recognise that implementation will be just as critical as formulation. We call on all stakeholders, traditional authorities, civil society organisations, private sector actors, and citizens to work together and make this policy real, practical, and effective."

He assured of their continuous support to national development.