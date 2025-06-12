Gambia: Court Strikes Out Drug Case Against Chief Magistrate Pa Modou Njie

11 June 2025
The Point (Banjul)

The Bundung Magistrate Court presided over by Magistrate Dibba has struck out the five (5) criminal charges of drug and related matters against former Chief Magistrate and discharged the former magistrate in his ruling on lack due diligence prosecution.

Chief Magistrate Pa Modou Njie was discharged of all five criminal charges against him. The charges, which included dealing in prohibited drugs, abuse of office, removal of property under lawful seizure, fraud and breaches of trust by persons employed in the public service, and stealing by persons in public service, were struck out by Magistrate I. Dibba Esq.

The case, involved the Inspector General of Police (IGP) represented by prosecutor Inspector B. Jarju, while L.S. Camara and S. Sonko appeared for the accused, Pa Modou Njie.

The ruling came when the defence counsels applied for the court to dismiss the case for lack of diligent prosecution arguing that the case faced setback as adjourned for five consecutive times, all at the instance of the prosecution.

The Magistrate in his ruling addressed the core question of whether the matter should be struck out due to a lack of diligent prosecution. Magistrate Dibba noted that the case had been adjourned for five consecutive times, all at the instance of the prosecution, with the excuse that the file had been sent to the Ministry of Justice.

Magistrate Dibba highlighted that Section 24 of the 1997 Constitution explicitly states that any person charged before a court of law has a right to a fair trial, which includes the right to be tried within a reasonable time.

Magistrate Dibba found that the repeated adjournments without any step being taken by the prosecution constituted a breach of the accused person's right to a fair hearing.

Regarding the file being sent to the Ministry of Justice for legal opinion, Magistrate Dibba stated that from March 4th to the date of the ruling, sufficient time had passed for the opinion to be ready.

Magistrate Dibba concluded that there was no willingness on the part of the state to diligently prosecute the matter, emphasising the legal principle "interest rei publicae ut sit finis litium" - that it is in the interest of the state that there be an end to litigation.

Finally, Magistrate Dibba struck out and discharged the accused (former Magistrate Njie) on all five charges filed against him.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.