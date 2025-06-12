Gambia: Shoot to Kill Armed Criminals Without Regret - Gambia's Army Chief Tells Border Troops

In a direct and uncompromising address to frontline soldiers, Gambia's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Mamat O.A. Cham issued a stark order: "Shoot to kill" any armed criminal posing an immediate, visible threat to life during security operations.

Speaking to troops stationed in Kanilai near the volatile Senegalese border, the CDS emphasised that soldiers encountering armed robbers or looters actively threatening civilians at gunpoint, at the threat of death must use lethal force decisively.

"If you see that he is visibly holding a weapon that turn could turn against you, shoot to kill, and there is no regret about that. There is no ambiguity," the CDS declared, adding this directive was a core duty sworn to defend the nation.

He stressed this stance had been previously misrepresented and required absolute clarity.

Moreover, on security mandate and border challenges, the CDS framed the "shoot to kill" order within the troops' primary mission: securing Kanilai and surrounding villages so residents can live without fear or hindrance, travel safely, and farm without ambush.

He directly linked the heightened threat level to the low-intensity conflict and armed rebellion in Senegal's Casamance region.

While reaffirming The Gambia is not a party to the conflict and desires peace for Senegal, the CDS stated neutrality is impossible.

"We cannot remain neutral," he asserted, citing frequent cross-border movement of insurgents and conflict spill over, most of the cells land here.

The CDS address detailed the Gambia-Senegal defence agreement, specifically the "hot pursuit" clause allowing forces chasing a known enemy to cross up to 5 kilometres into the other's territory, provided prior notification is given.

Such pursuits must avoid populated areas, schools, and hospitals he stated. "Crucially, the pursuing nation bears financial liability for any collateral damage caused."

The CDS forcefully rejected social media claims that the agreement compromised sovereignty: "There's nothing in there that sold Gambian sovereignty. Agreements are meant to be reciprocal. We owe no loyalty other than the Gambia," he emphasised, while dismissing critics as spreading propaganda.

In his key directives to troops, CDS urged constant vigilance with rigorous patrols of the common border with Senegal.

Additionally, CSD Cham ordered an arrest mandate. "Detain anyone crossing into Gambia carrying weapons or tools intended to destabilize either Gambia or Senegal. We are not harbouring anybody," he added.

CDS Cham made a reminder that the armed forces must remain strictly apolitical, focused solely on national security and equally place the nation's security squarely on the shoulders of the border troops.

"Know that the security of the country is resting on your shoulders, anything that you see that is likely to threaten the security of this country, you must report and if you can do anything against it, then you must do," he noted.