Uganda: Govt Suspends Controversial Express Penalty System Traffic Fines

The government has announced the temporary suspension of the Express Penalty System (EPS Auto), a controversial automated traffic enforcement mechanism that has sparked public outcry over alleged unfair fines and technical inconsistencies.

According to a statement issued on June 11, 2025, by the Ministry of Works and Transport, the suspension takes effect at midnight tonight.

The decision follows a comprehensive internal review of the system's operations and its impact on motorists.

"We urge all road users to continue driving responsibly and observing traffic rules," the ministry said in a brief communication.

The EPS Auto system, which uses surveillance technology to issue fines electronically, has faced mounting criticism from motorists, legal experts, and some lawmakers, who argued that it lacked transparency and adequate recourse for appeals.

General Edward Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport, is expected to issue a detailed statement on June 12 outlining the government's next steps, including possible reforms or permanent changes to the system.

The ministry has not indicated how existing fines will be handled or whether refunds will be considered for contested penalties.