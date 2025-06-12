Uganda: Govt Suspends Controversial Express Penalty System Traffic Fines

Kampala Capital City Authority/X
A warden controlling traffic in Kampala.
11 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jacobs Seaman Odongo

The government has announced the temporary suspension of the Express Penalty System (EPS Auto), a controversial automated traffic enforcement mechanism that has sparked public outcry over alleged unfair fines and technical inconsistencies.

According to a statement issued on June 11, 2025, by the Ministry of Works and Transport, the suspension takes effect at midnight tonight.

The decision follows a comprehensive internal review of the system's operations and its impact on motorists.

"We urge all road users to continue driving responsibly and observing traffic rules," the ministry said in a brief communication.

Topics You Might Like

The EPS Auto system, which uses surveillance technology to issue fines electronically, has faced mounting criticism from motorists, legal experts, and some lawmakers, who argued that it lacked transparency and adequate recourse for appeals.

General Edward Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport, is expected to issue a detailed statement on June 12 outlining the government's next steps, including possible reforms or permanent changes to the system.

The ministry has not indicated how existing fines will be handled or whether refunds will be considered for contested penalties.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.