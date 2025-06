Entebbe, Uganda — The Ministry of Works and Transport has announced that it has suspended the automated Express Penalty System (EPS Auto), "following a comprehensive review."

Minister Gen Katumba Wamala will brief the press Thursday morning and detail the way forward.

In their statement, the Ministry of Works said this decision takes effect at midnight tonight. "In the meantime, we urge all road users to continue driving responsibly and observing traffic rules."