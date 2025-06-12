Nigeria: June 12 - Don't Protest, Support Reforms - Nigerians Told

Abuja — As Nigeria marks Democracy Day today, several youth organisations and NGOs have made a strong appeal to Nigerians to support government-led reforms rather than engage in protests.

Reports suggest that demonstrations are being planned across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. However, these groups are urging citizens to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

Journalists were briefed on Wednesday night in Abuja by key youth leaders and representatives of the NGOs.

Duke Alamboye, Chairman of the Green Assembly Initiative, stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability.

"We want to categorically state that we are not part of these plans and urge all Nigerian youths to remain peaceful and law-abiding. We call on all security agencies to be vigilant and apprehend anyone attempting to disrupt peace in our country," he stated.

Alamboye acknowledged the country's present difficulties but pointed out that developed nations also faced similar challenges before achieving progress. He encouraged Nigerians to pray for the country and its leaders and to rally behind the government's efforts.

Also speaking was Comrade Rikki Nwajiofor, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Council of Nigeria.

"Nigeria is built on a faulty foundation, and rebuilding it will not be easy. The President came in with a vision to pull Nigeria out of these difficulties, and he has good intentions for our youth," Nwajiofor said.

He further appealed to Nigerian youth: "We are begging you, there is no need to take to the streets. Let's exercise more patience for our President. He has the good of our youth at heart."

Nwajiofor also highlighted the inclusion of youth in key government roles, including the appointment of Nigeria's first Minister of Youth, as evidence of the administration's commitment to young people.

"If there will be any march, it should be a march of support for what our President is doing to reposition Nigeria," he added.

The youth leaders collectively urged for solidarity marches in favour of President Tinubu's reforms, describing them as a more constructive and patriotic expression of support.