Nigeria: Police, CSOs Agree On Peaceful Democracy Day in Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, met with 15 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to discuss Democracy Day celebrations and planned protests on Thursday.

The Command's spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin stated that all groups agreed to prioritise public safety and security during their activities on 12 June, Democracy Day.

He said half of the CSOs present confirmed they would celebrate the day peacefully, while the rest intended to protest in an orderly and non-disruptive manner.

The protesting groups agreed to converge at Ikeja Under-Bridge and jointly proceed to Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota.

"It was agreed that no protests would take place outside the designated venue at Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota.

"Discussions also focused on ensuring peace, law, and order throughout the Democracy Day event and related activities.

"The CSOs pledged to brief other non-attending organisations on the meeting's outcomes and encourage compliance with the agreed resolutions," Hundeyin said.

The meeting highlighted the importance of adhering to all security measures to protect lives and property across Lagos State.

Hundeyin said all CSOs were urged to ensure protests remain peaceful and are not hijacked by miscreants or troublemakers.

He added that they were advised not to disrupt traffic, public peace, or the lawful celebrations of other Nigerians on Democracy Day.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to providing adequate security for Lagos residents throughout the Democracy Day festivities.

Hundeyin encouraged members of the public to remain law-abiding and maintain the peace currently enjoyed in the state.

He urged residents to celebrate Democracy Day freely and go about their daily activities without fear or anxiety.

Residents were advised to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity or persons to the nearest police station without delay.

Emergency or assistance requests can be made via the Command's control room numbers: 08063299264 and 08065154338.