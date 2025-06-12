Nigeria: Flooding - Move to Higher Grounds Now, N-HYPPADEC Tells Riverine Communities in Kogi

The Management of National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), has urged residents of riverine communities and flood prone areas in Kogi state to move to higher grounds immediately, as wet season gathers momentum.

The Acting Managing Director of the commission, Alhaji Jimoh Haruna Gabi made the call at the commencement of the Early Warning Advocacy/Sensitization on Flood Mitigation, in Koton-Karfe, headquarters of Kogi Local Government Area on Tuesday.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to warning signals, stressing that compliance will safeguard citizens, and minimize the risks and havoc associated with flooding.

The Acting MD who was represented by the Kogi State Coordinator of N-HYPPADEC, Michael Ajayi Omeiza stated that since most common hazard in N-HYPPADEC communities is flooding, a timely preparation for eventual water flood is crucial at this stage of rainy season.

"Some floods develop slowly; a flash flood can occur within minutes or hours after a storm or breakdown of containment system. Flash flood is among the most devastating natural disasters in the world. It claims more lives and cause more property damage than any other natural phenomenon.

"It has therefore become necessary during this rainy season to move to higher grounds, get informed through public safety information before, during and after emergencies, clean/clear all drainages around or leading to homes", he said .

The commission added that floods have continued to wreck havoc on several Communities in the riverine areas, leaving the residents with tales of woe on its trail for years now .

He stressed further that the phenomenon had worsened in recent times due to human and natural factors ,especially, rapid population growth.

Among others , he said : "industrialization, urbanisation, poor urban planning, climate change via increased frequency and intensity of rainfall; and violent storms", are factors causing floods in several communities in the state.

Earlier, the Ohimege-Igu of Koton-Karfe, His Royal Majesty, Saidu Akawu Salihu, while receiving the N-HYPPADEC MD in his Palace said his people were always apprehensive as the rainy season approaches each year.

The Royal Father expressed the readiness of all communities in his domain to partner with the Commission in all its intervention efforts in the Kingdom.

"My people are always apprehensive as the rainy season approaches each year . We are ready to cooperate with N-HYPPADEC in the fight against natural disasters especially, flooding which ravages every year", he said .

The Royal Father pledged on behalf of his subjects that they would strictly adhere to the N-HYPPADEC's early warning safety measures by relocating to safe grounds, clearing of drainages and evacuation of wastes.

In his remarks, Hon. Abdullahi Isah, Executive Chairman, Kogi Local Government Council, applauded the move of N-HYPPADEC in its attempt to mitigate the devastating impact of the yearly flooding in the communities of the council .