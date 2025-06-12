Liberia: Rice Prices Drop in Gbarnga After Boakai's Tariff Waiver

Gbarnga, Bong County — The cost of Liberia's staple food is dropping fast in Gbarnga, where a sharp fall in rice prices has been attributed to President Joseph Boakai's recent suspension of import tariffs.

Prices for a 25kg bag of rice have dropped from 3,600 Liberian dollars to between 3,000 and 3,150 LRD, a noticeable relief for residents and retailers alike. The shift follows the issuance of Executive Order No. 150, which waives tariffs on imported rice to address food insecurity and ease pressure on consumers.

"Our people are rushing to buy and stock up," said a trader at Ma-Konah Enterprise. "They remember how rice prices fluctuated during the Weah administration. This time, they want to be ready."

According to price data from Jungle Water, wholesale rates for the commonly sold "master" and "star" bags of rice have also declined significantly. The master bag, once sold at USD 16.50, now goes for USD 14.75, while the star bag has dropped from USD 16.75 to USD 15.00.

Residents welcomed the change. "For this one, I'm happy," said Korto Brown, a Gbarnga resident. "We're praying the price doesn't go up again. We want it to drop even more--maybe to $2,500 [LD]."

The President's Executive Order specifically targets rice imported under HS Codes 1006.30.10.00 (semi-milled or wholly milled rice in bulk or over 5kg packages) and 1006.40.00.00 (broken rice). The suspension takes immediate effect.

A statement from the Executive Mansion said the measure is designed to enhance food security, promote affordability, and stabilize market prices amid economic challenges facing many Liberians.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, along with the Liberia Revenue Authority and other relevant agencies, has been directed to ensure full enforcement of the order.