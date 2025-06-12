Liberia: The Lingering Wave of Dishonesty Undermining Liberia's Social Fabric

Over the past decade, Liberia has been undergoing a quiet but deeply disturbing crisis -- the constant erosion of trust across nearly every layer of society. From families to public institutions, from religious spaces to local markets, dishonesty has increasingly become normalized, creating ripple effects that threaten the nation's social and economic fabric.

Trust, once a core element in our cultural and shared identity, is gradually diminishing. Many community leaders, public officials, business owners, school managers, and even family members are now commonly associated with attitudes that undermine honesty and responsibility. This widespread erosion of moral values has had far-reaching consequences: slow economic growth, rising unemployment, growing insecurity, disconnection among families, and a general sense of skepticism in public life.

The manifestations of this trend are everywhere. Many local contractors inflate the cost of building materials, colluding with store personnel to deliver substandard goods to potential homeowners. Land disputes are on the rise, often due to fraudulent sales of the same plot of land to multiple buyers. Petty traders routinely raise prices at will, taking advantage of vulnerable consumers. Even some taxi drivers inflate fares without directive from the Ministry of Transport, forcing passengers to disembark when they question arbitrary increases.

These are not isolated incidents. They form a troubling pattern that suggests dishonesty is no longer the exception -- it is becoming the norm. Liberia is facing a quiet but corrosive crisis: the decline of trust as a national value.

This is more than just a moral issue. The loss of trust directly impacts investment confidence, business growth, governance, and national unity. When trust is absent, contracts lose meaning, public commitments are broken, and institutions deteriorate. Without conscious and proactive intervention, we risk creating a future Liberia where dishonesty is entrenched, our reputation -- earned over more than a century -- is further diminished on the global stage, especially at a time when Liberia is rising on the global leadership stage.

As a nation, we must urgently reflect: What has happened to the moral compasses of our families, our schools, our churches, our mosques? Why do these places once seen as moral anchors seem to be indifferent to the growing trend of dishonesty in Liberia?

Now is the time for national consciousness. Liberia must recommit to its founding values -- particularly the value of trust -- and reject the growing culture of deception. We must demand honesty from those who lead and from ourselves in our everyday dealings. If not, we risk building a new Liberia not on integrity, justice and hope, but on suspicion and falsehood.

Our current leaders must reflect deeply and work actively to rebuild trust. We cannot afford to pass the baton to individuals who justify dishonest behavior under the appearance of survival or convenience. It is time to break the silence and speak confidently against this moral crisis. The future of our nation to a greater extent depends on it.