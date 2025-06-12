Liberia: The Lingering Wave of Dishonesty Undermining Liberia's Social Fabric

11 June 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Cornelius Robert U-Sayee

Over the past decade, Liberia has been undergoing a quiet but deeply disturbing crisis -- the constant erosion of trust across nearly every layer of society. From families to public institutions, from religious spaces to local markets, dishonesty has increasingly become normalized, creating ripple effects that threaten the nation's social and economic fabric.

Trust, once a core element in our cultural and shared identity, is gradually diminishing. Many community leaders, public officials, business owners, school managers, and even family members are now commonly associated with attitudes that undermine honesty and responsibility. This widespread erosion of moral values has had far-reaching consequences: slow economic growth, rising unemployment, growing insecurity, disconnection among families, and a general sense of skepticism in public life.

The manifestations of this trend are everywhere. Many local contractors inflate the cost of building materials, colluding with store personnel to deliver substandard goods to potential homeowners. Land disputes are on the rise, often due to fraudulent sales of the same plot of land to multiple buyers. Petty traders routinely raise prices at will, taking advantage of vulnerable consumers. Even some taxi drivers inflate fares without directive from the Ministry of Transport, forcing passengers to disembark when they question arbitrary increases.

These are not isolated incidents. They form a troubling pattern that suggests dishonesty is no longer the exception -- it is becoming the norm. Liberia is facing a quiet but corrosive crisis: the decline of trust as a national value.

This is more than just a moral issue. The loss of trust directly impacts investment confidence, business growth, governance, and national unity. When trust is absent, contracts lose meaning, public commitments are broken, and institutions deteriorate. Without conscious and proactive intervention, we risk creating a future Liberia where dishonesty is entrenched, our reputation -- earned over more than a century -- is further diminished on the global stage, especially at a time when Liberia is rising on the global leadership stage.

As a nation, we must urgently reflect: What has happened to the moral compasses of our families, our schools, our churches, our mosques? Why do these places once seen as moral anchors seem to be indifferent to the growing trend of dishonesty in Liberia?

Now is the time for national consciousness. Liberia must recommit to its founding values -- particularly the value of trust -- and reject the growing culture of deception. We must demand honesty from those who lead and from ourselves in our everyday dealings. If not, we risk building a new Liberia not on integrity, justice and hope, but on suspicion and falsehood.

Our current leaders must reflect deeply and work actively to rebuild trust. We cannot afford to pass the baton to individuals who justify dishonest behavior under the appearance of survival or convenience. It is time to break the silence and speak confidently against this moral crisis. The future of our nation to a greater extent depends on it.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.