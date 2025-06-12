Liberia: Pres. Boakai Extends Tariff Suspension

12 June 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark Neywon Mengonfia

In a move aimed at reducing the financial burden on Liberian households, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on June 5, 2025, signed Executive Order No. 150, extending the suspension of import tariffs on rice. The order reaffirms the government's commitment to stabilizing the price of the nation's staple food and continues the provisions of the earlier Executive Order No. 125, which removed tariffs on key rice categories.

Rice remains a fundamental part of the Liberian diet, and the government's latest action is designed to address rising living costs while ensuring that the commodity remains within reach for ordinary citizens. Under the Executive Order, tariffs are suspended on semi-milled or wholly milled rice in packings over five kilograms and on broken rice, classified under HS Codes 1006.30.10.00 and 1006.40.00.00 respectively.

President Boakai emphasized that this decision is part of a broader strategy to promote food security, stabilize market prices, and cushion the economic strain on families across the country. He noted that protecting the purchasing power of Liberians is a top priority for his administration as global economic conditions remain volatile.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Liberia Revenue Authority, and all relevant government agencies have been instructed to implement the new directive without delay. The Executive Order takes immediate effect and underscores the administration's focus on practical policy interventions that directly impact the welfare of the people.

President Boakai's government has consistently stated its commitment to improving the quality of life for Liberians, and this latest measure signals a continued effort to ease the cost of living through targeted economic relief.

