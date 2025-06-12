Liberian Journalist Laymah Kollie Makes History in Guinness World Records Through Global Music Project

Last Updated on June 12, 2025 by The Liberian Investigator

MONROVIA, Liberia - From humble beginnings as a young aspiring reporter in Gbarnga, Bong County, Liberia, Laymah Kollie has risen through the ranks of journalism with resilience, purpose, and unshakable passion. Like many women in the field, her early career was marked by challenges, including subtle suppression and underestimation by some of her male counterparts. Yet these obstacles only fueled her determination to break barriers and redefine what it means to be a female journalist in Liberia and West Africa.

Starting with limited resources and opportunities, Laymah carved out her space in the media landscape with dedication and a deep commitment to telling stories that matter--especially those often ignored or silenced. Today, that same journalist has earned a place in the Guinness World Records 2025, an honor that reflects not just personal success but a broader celebration of women's voices worldwide.

Laymah Kollie, now a multimedia journalist and fact-checker, became one of 195 women to participate in a global music project organized by The Frequency School. The groundbreaking collaboration brought together one woman from each of the 195 United Nations-recognized countries, earning the title for the "Most nationalities to contribute vocals to a musical recording (single song)."

The record-breaking song, titled "195," is a global anthem of empowerment. It features the word "EQUALITY" spoken by each participant in her national language or native tongue, woven together with the 528 Hz "Love" frequency--believed to promote healing and unity. Launched on January 20, 2025, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the song also incorporates sounds of birds and human heartbeats to highlight themes of peace, strength, and natural harmony.

The participation of all 195 women was verified by an official Guinness World Records adjudicator, cementing the project as a historic first.

The song was produced by Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum U.S. music producer Maejor, along with international journalist Martina Fuchs, Kingsley Maduka, Brandon Lee, and creatively directed by Aaron Dawson. It stands as a symbol of the resilience and shared strength of women around the world.

Reflecting on her role in the project, Laymah described how meaningful the experience has been. "This is more than a personal achievement. It's about the connections and solidarity I now share with remarkable women from across the world," she said.

For Laymah, the project is not just symbolic--it's a tool for advocacy. "When women unite their voices, it sends a powerful message--not just in support of the Sustainable Development Goals, but to show what we can accomplish when we work together," she emphasized.

She credited Martina Fuchs, the visionary behind The Frequency School, for including her in the initiative. "Martina's vision and ability to bring together women from every corner of the globe to create something this meaningful is extraordinary. I'm honored to be part of it," she said.

Martina Fuchs is an internationally respected television anchor, business journalist with Xinhua News Agency, and a recognized expert on China and the Middle East. Her platform, The Frequency School, promotes global storytelling and empowerment through creative expression.

Laymah currently works as an investigative journalist and fact-checker with DUBAWA. Her work focuses on uncovering hidden truths and amplifying the voices of marginalized communities. She specializes in environmental and climate change reporting, often covering stories overlooked by mainstream media.

One of her most notable investigations, "Living with Toxins and Reptiles from the Garbage City," brought national attention to the dangerous living conditions in Whein Town, Montserrado. Her reporting revealed how over 20,000 residents--especially children under five and adults over 65--face daily health threats from contaminated water sources hosting harmful bacteria like E. coli, Serratia marcescens, and Citrobacter freundii.

In addition to environmental reporting, Laymah covers the Liberian legislature, with a focus on the Senate. Her work is widely recognized for its depth, accuracy, and impact. In 2023, she was named First Runner-Up in the Young Journalist Award in Liberia.

Despite early challenges and limited opportunities, Laymah Kollie has become a beacon for truth and integrity in journalism. Her Guinness World Record achievement is not just a personal milestone--it's a powerful reminder of how far one can go with persistence, purpose, and a belief in the power of storytelling.