Liberia: LFA Appeals Committee Lifts Suspension of Determine Girls FC President

Congo Town — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) Appeals Committee has lifted the one-year suspension of Grace Hawa Weah, president of Upper Women's Division club Determine Girls FC, following a successful appeal.

After a thorough review, the Appeals Committee concluded that while the initial ruling by the LFA Grievance and Disciplinary Committee (GDC) was procedurally sound, the 12-month suspension was disproportionate to the offense.

Weah was suspended after the GDC found her guilty of making false and misleading public statements regarding the LFA's 2024 awards voting process. In a social media post--later deleted--she alleged that her players were "robbed" at the awards ceremony, despite the team having won the national championship. None of the Determine Girls players received individual accolades, including the coveted Most Valuable Player award for the 2023-2024 season.

Following public backlash, Weah issued a written apology, stating her comments were based on a misunderstanding of the voting process. However, the GDC proceeded with disciplinary measures under Chapter 4, Article 8(b) of the LFA Disciplinary Code, suspending her for 12 months but waiving a potential fine of 50,000 Liberian dollars.

As a first-time offender with no prior disciplinary record, Weah appealed the decision, citing her cooperation with the investigation and sincere remorse.

In its revised ruling, the Appeals Committee removed the suspension and issued updated sanctions, including:

Fine: Weah is required to pay a fine of 150,000 Liberian dollars within 30 days of the ruling.

Formal Apology: She must submit a written apology to the LFA president and leadership.

Public Apology: The apology must be published in three local newspapers--Front Page Africa, The Inquirer, and Hot Pepper--on or before June 15. Verified copies of the published apology must be submitted to the LFA Secretariat within five days of publication.

The Appeals Committee acknowledged Weah's proactive steps to correct the situation and adjusted the penalties accordingly.

This ruling highlights the LFA's commitment to maintaining integrity in Liberian football, while also ensuring disciplinary actions are guided by principles of fairness and proportionality. The decision is expected to boost public confidence in the association's ability to govern with transparency and due process.