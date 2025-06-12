Liberian Referee Hannah Moses Makes History With Wafcon 2025 Selection

Monrovia — Liberian international referee Hannah L. Moses has made history as the first Liberian official selected to officiate at the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2025, a milestone hailed as a major breakthrough for the nation's football officiating corps.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed her inclusion following a rigorous elite women's referees preparation course held in Cairo, Egypt, in May 2025. The biennial tournament, Africa's premier women's football competition, will run from July 5 to 26, 2025, in Morocco.

Moses' selection is not just historic--it's part of a growing trend of Liberians rising through international football ranks. This will mark her fourth major international appointment, following officiating roles at the All-African Games (Ghana 2024), the CAF Women's Champions League (Morocco 2024), and the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Morocco 2025).

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) praised Moses for her achievement, calling it a proud moment for the country.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Hannah," the LFA said in a statement. "Her journey reflects the LFA's unwavering commitment to developing football talent at all levels--on the field and on the whistle."

Moses' rise comes at a time when women's football and officiating are receiving renewed attention across the continent, and her selection affirms Liberia's growing presence in the global football community.