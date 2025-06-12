Liberia: Vibrancy of Nimba CSOs Questioned

The effectiveness of numerous civil society organizations (CSOs) in Nimba County has been called into question due to their apparent inability to reorganize and elect new representatives to the County Council following a leadership crisis.

All efforts by Daily Observer to speak with some of the key persons to ascertain what is causing the slow movement of the CSOs activities in the county could not materialized, as most of them, including Daniel Nyan Gboe, Daniel Riche, Martin Sopp, have all gone mute on the matter.

Sopp, Director of Grassroot Democracy and also former chairman of the CSOs Council in Nimba said that he was only an adviser to the CSOs and he was not clothed with the authority to speak on the issue.

When contacted, Daniel Riche, an entrepreneur and Executive Director of Supporting Citizen Initiative for Development in Africa, refused to give any information on the activities of the CSOs and what they were doing to elect another batch of representatives to the county council.

The Daily Observer along with other journalists also contacted Daniel Gboe, CEO of Efficient Research & Development Institute (ERDI), but he was very hostile in his reception of the team of reporters who visited his office in Ganta.

"I didn't invite any journalist to my office," he said, practically telling the journalists to get out as, according to him, he was busy writing his proposal and was not able to speak with anyone on anything.

Both Daniel Gbor and Riche vigorously campaigned last year for the removal of the two CSOs representatives on the County Council; J. Alexander Nyahn, Executive Director of Community Health Education and Social Services (CHESS) and Meilakeh Menworleh, arguing that leadership of Alexander Nyahn as head of the CSOs in Nimba was in dispute and was being challenged in court.

During the period of the saga last year, the CSOs conducted two elections to elect their new leaders, but all of the elections ended in confusion-leaving the selection of their representatives to the County Council in limbo.

Joseph Menlor, Director of Kpodo Rural Development Organization based in Bahn City, said, "We attempted twice last year to elect new core of officers, but we failed, some of people suggested the two representatives should remain, still there were opposition from some groups, leaving the two representatives to resigned, leaving the CSOs place vacant."

According to the Local Government Act, Article 2.6b, any vacancy within the county council should be occupied within 30 days, but it had taken over two budget years since the two CSOs representatives resigned their posts.

In the absence of these two representatives, neither the ministry, the county official and the CSOs are doing anything to bring back another two persons to fill in the gap.

Nimba County has passed two budgets in the absence of the two CSOs representatives, something many believed that the budgets were not scrutinized enough, because those on board may not have the knowledge to check budget lines and follow all the development activities enshrined in the budgets.

In the Local Government Act, the County Council has the powers to promulgate county ordinances, rules and regulations for the promotion of peace, unity, reconciliation, maintenance of public order and security, and also delivery of basic public goods and services, consistent with law.

They are also authorized to approve the annual county budget, approve the county development plan and its implementation.

The county council is also responsible to authorize the issuance of certain licenses and operating permits designated by legislature, according to the Local Government Act.

Accordingly, the council has the right to reject the budget presented by the superintendent, if they find any error or anything they don't understand and ask the county authority to redo it.

Whether the remaining seven men council members have the capacity to critique the budget or development plan is one thing many are wondering about.

Rep. Nyahm G. Flomo argued that the legislators were no longer in the picture of scrutinizing the local budget or had power over the council.

He said this is why the 9 men county council was charged with the responsibility, so working with seven men in the absence of the balance two representatives undermined the LGA.

He explained that CSOs representation was very necessary, because they have some expertise in budgeting and implementing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With all of these, it had been insinuating that the apparent breakdown in the CSOs activities and the removal of their representatives, especially Alex Nyahn may have been masterminded by some county officials to give them free way in handling the development funds.

Those who left in the Nimba County Council, include three chief representatives, one woman representative, two youth representatives and one representative from the disabled community.

The women representative, Ms. Beatrice Dokie is now serving as acting chairperson, since the departure of Alex Nyahn, CSOs, who was the chairman of the council.

The delay in filling these vacancies has raised concerns about the Council's ability to scrutinize development plans, budgets, and ensure the transparency of public funds. The necessity of CSOs representation in promoting accountability and expertise in budgeting and implementation has been highlighted by lawmakers and community members alike.

The ongoing situation underscores the importance of a fully functional and engaged County Council for effective governance and development in Nimba County.