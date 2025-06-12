Liberia: Nocal VP Defends Oil Blocks Acquisition

National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) has pushed back against criticism surrounding the recent executive allocation of oil blocks by President Joseph Boakai, following a media report quoting an anonymous oil sector expert who labeled the move as "premature and disruptive."

In a detailed response, Emmanuel Azango, NOCAL's Vice President for Finance and Investment, dismissed the claims as baseless and misleading, while challenging the culture of anonymous commentary in national discourse.

"It is deeply troubling--and frankly, disheartening--to witness one of our country's leading news outlets quoting so-called 'experts' who remain anonymous, using their cloak of secrecy to express opinions in a manner that can only be described as cowardly," Azango said. "We must move beyond anonymous criticisms and begin to take ownership of our narrative--with courage, transparency, and vision. Liberia deserves nothing less."

The unnamed oil expert, cited in a recent article published on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, published in one of Liberia's leading newspapers, accused President Boakai of taking a "unilateral and unnecessary" action by allocating oil blocks to NOCAL without prior consultation with the Legislature, describing the move as potentially harmful to the sector.

"NOCAL's press release is intentionally premature and disruptive," the expert was quoted as saying. "The President should consult the Legislature as required and not come across as dismissive."

But Azango fired back with factual clarifications. He explained that the executive allocation process was not only legal but specifically structured to involve the Legislature at the appropriate stages.

"Speaking with facts, the executive allocation to NOCAL clearly states that the Authority shall grant petroleum rights to NOCAL through Executive Allocation in consultation with the National Legislature," Azango said.

He further explained: "The President shall announce the allocation of a 100% interest in a block to NOCAL through executive allocation. After such, NOCAL shall exercise its commercial options to either operate a block solely, divest some of its interest in the block through farm-outs, etc."

Azango elaborated that NOCAL's role is to facilitate development while working within a clear regulatory framework that includes oversight by the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) and ratification by the Legislature.

"Executive Allocation shall be done by the President, and the Authority shall do prequalification of a list of companies presented by NOCAL," he said. "NOCAL shall have the option to develop said petroleum acreages by itself or in partnership with any oil company through farm-ins by tendering or by direct negotiations, and all Production Sharing or other Agreements executed as a result of Executive Allocations shall be submitted to the Legislature for ratification."

The expert had also argued that NOCAL lacked the technical and financial capacity to drill or operate blocks independently and should submit its intended partners for LPRA's scrutiny. But Azango maintained that the process already mandates this level of transparency and regulatory oversight.

"What injury, we must ask, has Liberia sustained as a result of the President lawfully allocating executive support to the National Oil Company of Liberia?" Azango asked. "This decision was made through legal means, within the framework of our national laws and strategic interests."

He expressed concern about the broader implications of anonymous criticisms in a politically charged environment.

"Liberia has increasingly become a nation where political and tribal divisions tear us apart, often at the expense of unity and progress," Azango warned. "Why are we so quick to discredit our own institutions and question every step forward without offering viable alternatives?"