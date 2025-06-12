Liberia: MOA, FAO Unveil Sustainable Rice Value Chain Project

To transform Liberia's rice value chain, the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has officially launched the Sustainable Rice Value Chain Enhancement for Food Security in Liberia project.

The initiative aims to modernize the rice value chain, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve food security.

Speaking at the launch event, Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed, FAO Representative to Liberia, described the project as a pivotal milestone in Liberia's journey toward food sovereignty.

He emphasized the importance of rice as more than just a staple food in Liberia, but as a cultural symbol and economic lifeline.

"Rice in Liberia is more than a meal--it is a symbol of survival and community," Dr. Ahmed noted. "However, despite high consumption--around 133 kilograms per person annually, one of the highest in Africa--our domestic production covers less than half of national demand."

Liberia produces approximately 300,000 metric tons of rice annually, leaving a supply gap of 350,000 tons that must be filled through costly imports valued at nearly $200 million per year. Over 70% of Liberian rice farmers still rely on outdated farming methods, leading to low productivity and significant post-harvest losses. These losses are particularly severe and affect not just farmers, but the entire agricultural value chain, including consumers and businesses.

Dr. Ahmed underscored that post-harvest losses are not simply a farming issue--they are a national crisis.

The newly launched project is supported through FAO's Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP) and aligns with Liberia's "Liberians Feed Yourself Agenda 2024-2030", as well as the National Agricultural Development Plan and the Post-Harvest Strategy adopted in 2024.

The project focuses on three key outcomes: improved storage management systems along the rice value chain, enhanced rice processing efficiency in key production areas as well as strengthened business management for rice-related enterprises, with a focus on youth and women.

Dr. Ahmed outlined that these outcomes would be achieved through evidence-based interventions such as value chain assessments, training for farmers, modern storage and processing technologies, and business support to improve market access and reduce food losses.

"This is not just a project; it is a call to action," Dr. Ahmed stated. "It envisions a Liberia where families no longer fear the high cost of rice, where young people find opportunities in agriculture, and where farmers are empowered to thrive."

He highlighted how the project aligns with global and regional commitments, including UN Sustainable Development Goal 12.3 and the African Union's CAADP Commitment B3, both of which aim to reduce food losses by 50% by 2030 and 2035, respectively.

In his remarks, Edward Perry, Assistant Minister for Technical Services at the MOA, reaffirmed the government's full support for the initiative and acknowledged FAO's critical role as a partner.

"We gather here today to celebrate a great step taken by the government to improve livelihoods, strengthen food security, and build a resilient agricultural sector," Perry stated.

He outlined the challenges Liberia faces, including poor rural connectivity, lack of modern storage facilities, and limited access to improved post-harvest technologies, all of which have contributed to income losses for farmers and reduced food availability for the population.

"This project will introduce innovative, evidence-based approaches to tackle those challenges," Perry added. "It will help our farmers minimize post-harvest losses and adopt new technologies to preserve their harvests more effectively."

Perry emphasized the project's alignment with Liberia's five identified priority value chains, with rice being one of the most critical. "This project operationalizes our post-harvest strategy and provides us with a concrete path to implementation."

Also present at the launch was Roger Glantz-Pawtray, who noted that the project began officially on January 25, 2025, and will run until December 2026. He highlighted the Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP) framework under which the project is being implemented and encouraged all stakeholders to approach it with a spirit of innovation, partnership, and shared responsibility.

"The time is now to ensure that the fruits of Liberia are not wasted but are preserved, processed, and transformed into sustainable, marketable products," he said.

The event concluded with a resounding call for collaboration across sectors. Dr. Ahmed urged the Government of Liberia, development partners, and the private sector to work hand in hand to drive innovation and achieve national self-sufficiency in rice production.

"Plans alone won't feed our nation--actions will," he concluded. "Let us grow, transform, commercialize, and consume local rice for our people, our economy, and our future."