Liberia: 8 in 10 Liberians Urge Protection for Women and Girls From Discrimination and Harassment

Monrovia — A recent Afrobarometer survey reveals that a significant majority of Liberians believe the police and courts should intensify efforts to protect women and girls from discrimination and harassment.

The survey, conducted in 2024 by the Center for Democratic Governance (CDG), involved 1,200 adult Liberians and highlights persistent gender disparities in education, employment, and political participation.

The survey indicates that women in Liberia are less likely than men to attain higher levels of education. While 61% of men have completed secondary education, only 42% of women have done the same.

At the post-secondary level, 22% of men pursue higher education compared to just 17% of women. These disparities are particularly pronounced in rural areas and among low-income communities, where access to quality education remains limited.

In the economic sphere, women face significant barriers to employment and financial independence. Only 19% of women are employed, compared to 29% of men. Factors contributing to this gap include limited access to education, discriminatory hiring practices, and familial restrictions.

Approximately 30% of respondents report that women are frequently prevented from working by their husbands or family members. Additionally, women are less likely than men to own key assets such as mobile phones, bank accounts, motor vehicles, and computers.

Women remain significantly underrepresented in Liberia's political landscape. As of April 2025, women occupy only 11% of seats in the national legislature, well below the sub-Saharan African average of 27.2%. Despite this, a majority of Liberians (78%) believe that women should have the same chance as men to be elected to public office.

However, many also acknowledge the challenges women face in pursuing political careers, with 65% expressing concerns about potential criticism or harassment from the community and 54% anticipating familial opposition.

The survey reveals strong public support for gender equality. A significant majority believes that women should have the same rights as men to own and inherit land (85%) and to obtain paying jobs (59%).

Furthermore, two-thirds (67%) of Liberians assert that the government should do more to promote equal rights and opportunities for women. Gender-based violence emerged as a top priority issue, with many citizens urging the government and society to take more decisive action to address this pervasive problem.

Liberia has established a legal framework supporting gender equality, including Article 11c of the Constitution, which guarantees equal protection under the law.

The country has also developed a National Gender Policy and a National Action Plan to guide its implementation. Additionally, Liberia is a signatory to several international agreements promoting women's rights.

Despite these commitments, activists argue that implementation remains insufficient, and women's issues continue to be sidelined in national development agendas.