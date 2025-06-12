Liberia: Group of 77 Decries Discrimination, Receives Humanitarian Aid From Unification Movement of Liberia

Monrovia — Members of the Group of 77 Disabled Center have expressed deep frustration over what they describe as systemic neglect and long-standing discrimination within Liberian society.

Speaking on behalf of the organization, Mr. Joseph W. Jimmy said that persons with disabilities continue to face widespread marginalization, particularly in employment and other sectors of national life.

"Because of our condition, even when we apply for jobs we are qualified for, we're denied the opportunity simply because of our disability," Mr. Jimmy lamented.

He made the remarks on Saturday, June 7, during a donation ceremony at the Group of 77 headquarters on Newport Street in Monrovia. The Unification Movement of Liberia (UMOL), in collaboration with the National Safety Partnership of Liberia (NASAPAL), presented humanitarian supplies including rice, Vita, vegetable oil, and other essential items.

UMOL, a nonprofit organization founded by Liberian-American Philip E.P. Woods II, is dedicated to fighting discrimination, tribalism, and marginalization while promoting national unity and inclusion.

Expressing profound gratitude to UMOL, Mr. Jimmy described the gesture as a "timely intervention" and urged the organization to continue its support and advocacy for persons living with disabilities.

"We don't even know how to thank this organization enough, especially for their message against discrimination and tribalism," he said. "These are the conversations we need to drive real change and end marginalization in our country."

About the Group of 77

Established in 1977 by then-President Rev. Dr. William R. Tolbert Jr., the Group of 77 is Liberia's foremost institution supporting people with disabilities. Operating under the supervision of the Office of the Vice President, the center provides services including vocational training, healthcare access, and advocacy for disability rights.

Despite its mission, members say they still face considerable exclusion and are calling for urgent reforms to improve their quality of life and ensure full social inclusion.

UMOL Reaffirms Commitment

Presenting the donation on behalf of UMOL, Bishop Jerry C.M. Yarpa reaffirmed the organization's solidarity with the disabled community and emphasized the urgent need to address societal barriers.

"On behalf of our CEO, Mr. Philip Woods, as we turn over these items, we want you to know that we are with you in this fight," Bishop Yarpa stated. "This is the core mission of the Unification Movement of Liberia, and we will not stop until we achieve unity and inclusivity for all Liberians."

A Call for Broader Support

Meanwhile, UMOL CEO Philip E.P. Woods II called on the William R. Tolbert Jr. Foundation to support the Group of 77, citing the urgent and dire needs of the center.

"The situation of these people is extraordinary," Mr. Woods said. "I am calling on the Foundation to make a timely intervention and help ease the burden on this critical institution."