Liberia: Ghanaian Driver Dies in Accident While Transporting Steel for Liberia Sports Complex

Ghanaian Driver Dies in Accident While Transporting Steel for Liberia Sports Complex

12 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Franklin Doloquee

Sanniquellie — A tragic incident occurred on June 7, resulting in the death of 56-year-old Ghanaian truck driver Yakubu Issah from Kumasi.

Issah was part of a convoy transporting steel beams purchased by the Liberian government from Ghana to aid in the construction of a modern sports complex in Monrovia.

The accident took place on the Ganta-Sanniquellie Highway, a notoriously steep and challenging route.

According to eyewitnesses, Issah's truck, bearing license plate number GT 717314 and painted in red and blue, lost control while descending a long hill. Despite the efforts of first responders, Issah was pronounced dead at the scene.

The convoy consisted of four trucks loaded with steel beams, part of a broader initiative by the Liberian government, under President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung, to modernize the country's oldest sports complex.

This project involves importing materials, such as steel beams from Ghana, to facilitate the completion of the facility.

The steel beams were being transported from Ghana through the Lougatuo border to Monrovia. The convoy was en route to deliver the materials for the ongoing construction of the sports complex. The incident has prompted an investigation by local authorities to determine the exact cause of the accident and to assess the safety measures on the Ganta-Sanniquellie Highway.

The Liberian government has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and has pledged to continue its efforts to improve the country's infrastructure, ensuring the safety of all individuals involved in such projects.

