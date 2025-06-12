Liberia: Ameu Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Intervention At JFK Maternity Center

Monrovia — As part of its ongoing 30th anniversary celebrations, AME University demonstrated its unwavering commitment to community care with a heartfelt visit to the Liberia-Japanese Maternity Center at JFK Hospital.

During the visit, the university distributed essential maternal and newborn health materials to mothers who had recently given birth.

AME University President, Reverend Dr. Alvin Attah, expressed the institution's dedication to fostering compassion and support, stating, "In the spirit of our anniversary, we have come to present these items to you, the mothers and babies here at the maternity center."

The gesture was met with gratitude, as Maternity Center Administrator Davidetta Parker-Sirleaf lauded AMEU for its goodwill, affirming the significant impact this act of kindness will have on patients and staff alike.

The celebration extended further when AMEU stepped in to relieve the burden of medical bills for 24 patients who had been discharged but unable to leave the facility due to financial constraints.

Partnering with JFK Hospital, the university pledged to cover 30% of over one million Liberian dollars in bills, enabling these patients, some of whom had been stranded since April, to finally reunite with their families.

Dr. Attah described this act of generosity as a pivotal moment in the university's anniversary celebrations, adding, "We are pleased to make this contribution to help you go home with smiles on your faces as you reunite with your families and communities."

This milestone reinforces AMEU's legacy of service and compassion, emphasizing the university's role as a pillar of hope and support in the Liberian community.