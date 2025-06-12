Liberia: Maryland County Rep. Williams Calls for Staff Salary Adjustment, Seeks Broader Dialogue On Foreign Scholarships

12 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Weedee-Conway

Capitol Hill — Representative Anthony Williams of Maryland County's Electoral District #3 is pushing for the House of Representatives to review and adjust the salaries and benefits of legislative staffers, whom he described as being overworked and underpaid.

Speaking recently at the Capitol, Rep. Williams emphasized the critical role staffers play in the daily operations of the Legislature and called on his colleagues to prioritize their welfare.

"These are the people who make our work possible--drafting communications, conducting research, and managing our offices. They deserve fair compensation for their efforts," Williams stated.

In addition to advocating for improved conditions for staff, the Maryland County lawmaker also called for a national conversation around the allocation and management of foreign scholarships.

According to Williams, Liberia has long benefited from international educational partnerships, but the lack of transparency and coordination around scholarship opportunities often leaves qualified students behind.

"We need a centralized and transparent system that ensures scholarships are awarded based on merit and need--not on politics or connections," he noted.

He proposed the establishment of a legislative committee or collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to track and publicize all scholarship opportunities.

Rep. Williams' comments come amid ongoing public discourse about equitable access to education and the need for civil service reform across government institutions.

