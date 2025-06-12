Liberia: Nicholas Andrews - From Logan Town to Lone Star Glory After European Setback

Monrovia — Liberian forward Nicholas Andrews, known popularly as "Nick Junior," has risen from local pitches in Logan Town to the international stage, overcoming injury setbacks and career derailment to become one of the most talked-about players in the Liberian First Division.

Andrews' football journey began on the dusty community fields of Bushrod Island, where his passion for the game was first nurtured. "It was just fun at first," he said. "But my dad saw potential in me. He really pushed and supported me."

At age 14, Andrews joined Joy Conqueror, a second-division club based in New Kru Town. A year later, he moved to Monrovia Club Breweries in the First Division, where his talent began to shine. He cited Liberian football icon Patrick Wleh as a major inspiration.

"My family always stood by me. That's not something every young footballer has. I'm grateful," he said.

In 2018, Andrews got his first break outside Liberia when, with the help of the late Monrovia Club Breweries owner Samuel Ashley and Austrian agent Edi, he and fellow player Prince Blade moved to Ghana and later to Kosovo.

"Going to Europe is every young player's dream. I was excited and hopeful," Andrews recalled.

He signed for top-tier Kosovo club FC Feronikeli, later moving to FC Drenica and Flamurtari FC. Despite the climate and culture shock, Andrews adapted quickly, thanks to his pace and attacking instincts.

One highlight of his European stint came in a friendly against Italian club AC Milan. "Being on the same pitch as Refael Leão, Piątek, Çalhanoğlu, and seeing Maldini--that's unforgettable," he told FrontPage Africa.

Just as Andrews seemed poised for a move to Sweden, a major injury brought his European rise to a halt. He also accused his agent of mismanaging his career.

"I was close to moving to Sweden. Then the injury hit. It broke me mentally," Andrews said. "The agent messed things up. But I'm thankful to God I never stopped playing and believing."

Stranded in Europe and without support, Andrews made the difficult decision to return to Liberia in 2021.

Back home, Andrews signed a two-year contract with Mighty Barrolle, one of Liberia's most historic football clubs. He was later sent on trial to Cameroon's Flecheu de Bandjou, but the move did not materialize.

Instead of losing hope, Andrews returned to Liberia and continued to work hard. After two seasons with Barrolle, he made a high-profile move to Heaven Eleven FC.

In the 2024/2025 LFA First Division season, Andrews emerged as the league's top scorer, leading by example and delivering consistent performances.

"Nothing changed--just hard work and humility. That's my foundation," he said. "I've always had great relationships with my coaches and teammates."

Andrews' form earned him a call-up to the Liberia national team, the Lone Star. Wearing the iconic #14 jersey once donned by President George Weah, he scored his first international goal in a crucial match against São Tomé and Príncipe.

That goal marked a major personal comeback."It wasn't just a goal--it was redemption," he said.

Andrews says his journey is far from over, and interest in his services abroad continues."Coaches still call me to return to Kosovo. That tells you how much I left behind there. But I believe everything I lost will be restored by God's grace," he concluded.

From neighborhood fields in Logan Town to scoring for the national team, Nicholas Andrews' story is one of perseverance, faith, and determination --a journey that continues to inspire the next generation of Liberian footballers.