Liberia: Debbah Accuses Ex-President Weah of Neglecting Doe Family

Monrovia — Former Liberian national team coach and football legend James Debbah has accused his cousin, ex-President George Weah, of neglect and disrespect toward the family of former President Samuel K. Doe.

Speaking during a recent appearance on Punch FM's Class Reloaded, Debbah criticized Weah for allegedly mistreating the Doe family, particularly Doe's widow, Victoria Doe, and recalled instances where he himself felt humiliated by the former president during his time in office.

"He humiliated me like that too. He sent for me, kept me waiting for six hours, and in the end, never saw me," Debbah said. "Over six years, I sent him about 15 messages he didn't respond to even one."

Debbah went further, accusing Weah of failing to honor the memory and contributions of President Samuel K. Doe, whom he credited with launching both their football careers.

"After the Ghana game, Doe called us to the Mansion and gave us US$2,000. That was a big deal back then. And Weah could treat Doe's widow like that?" he asked.

While Debbah has demanded recognition and gratitude from his cousin, some have questioned his own contributions to the Doe family. Commenters on social media pointed out that Debbah also benefitted from President Doe's support, yet has not publicly demonstrated any personal support to the family.

"James Debbah didn't become president! But he made lots of money from football, what exactly he did for the Doe's family to criticize Weah? I am not a Weah's fan, but James is dare wrong for criticizing him," Clara Kujuh Mallah wrote.

Critics argue that Debbah's recent comments reflect personal grievances rather than principled concerns. Despite a career that saw him play for major clubs including AS Monaco, PSG, Lyon, and Anderlecht, Debbah returned to Liberia financially constrained. His residence reportedly remained incomplete until 2017, a point often cited as evidence of financial mismanagement.

Debbah's strained relationship with Weah dates back to the 2005 and 2011 presidential elections, during which he campaigned against his cousin, supporting Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and labeling Weah as "unqualified."

"He undermined his own cousin to curry favor with the political elite," a commenter stated on social media. "Now he wants sympathy for being ignored?"

Following Weah's election victory in 2017, Debbah appeared to reconcile with him, taking to Facebook to write: "We have buried the hatchet and made amends. The President has openly apologized to me. It means a lot. I am optimistic that his apology is sincere and I have embraced him with open arms. Our Lord Jesus Christ said we should forgive 70x7 times."

However, tensions resurfaced after Debbah was excluded from the 2018 official honoring ceremony for Arsène Wenger, his former coach at Monaco, who was awarded Liberia's Order of Distinction. Debbah claimed he never received an invitation to the event.

"I was never given an official invitation to the event, but I insisted and went to pay homage to the man Arsène Wenger, who gave me my break in professional football. God is great," he stated.

Since then, Debbah has once again turned critical of Weah, a move some observers view as a continuation of long-standing resentment.

"You are envious of the success of Weah. The both of you had the opportunity to excel in life but you chose the other way round. He worked hard for what he has achieved today. So please leave Manneh alone and make your own contribution to the Doe's family," Fayiah J. Borbordee posted on Facebook.

Debbah's political affiliations have also drawn scrutiny. He has switched alliances multiple times, often supporting critics of Weah. Some commentators allege that he aligns with political actors based on personal benefit.

"Debbah has no consistent ideological base," a commenter stated. "His criticism often mirrors whoever's paying him at the moment."

"You have never supported Weah, you saw the man as a contender, what do you want from him? You're an Executive of the Liberty Party, you're a supporter of Nyonblee. What is she doing for you now that they're in power? We haven't seen your name on E-Mansion," added Aaron Kofa Chea.

In another case of changing stances, Debbah previously criticized Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Raji, calling him an "Emperor" who allegedly influenced referees to favor LISCR FC. However, Debbah now serves on the LFA's Talent Development team under Raji.

"He called Raji a dictator in football. Now, he's a loyal foot soldier," a Liberian football official said. "Political convenience at its finest."

Debbah also once pursued elected office, but was unsuccessful. Analysts attributed his loss to weak grassroots support, erratic political alliances, and credibility issues.