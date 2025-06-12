Liberia: Government to Install Floodlights At SKD, Allocates Support for Retired Lone Star Players

Monrovia — The Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced plans to install floodlights at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in time for the upcoming National County Sports Meet.

This will mark the first time in recent memory that the tournament could feature nighttime matches.

Speaking on Tuesday during an appearance on the Class Reloaded program, Youth and Sports Minister Cllr. Jero Cole Bangalu confirmed that a team of engineers is expected to arrive in Liberia by July 8 to begin the installation process.

"Engineers will arrive in the country by July 8, 2025, to commence work on the installation of floodlights at the SKD Sports Complex," Minister Bangalu said.

The National County Sports Meet is traditionally held during the dry season, often under harsh daytime heat. The addition of floodlights is expected to allow for evening matches, creating a more comfortable and modern experience for players and fans alike.

The lighting project is part of an effort by the Unity Party-led government to upgrade the country's sports infrastructure. Minister Bangalu emphasized that the move reflects a commitment not only to sports development but also to institutional improvement across sectors.

"This government is not just talking sports," he said. "We are backing it with action -- whether it's through infrastructure or social welfare."

In addition to the floodlight initiative, Minister Bangalu disclosed that the Ministry has secured US$25,000 in the national budget to support former senior national team players, many of whom are living in difficult conditions after retirement.

"This is not an insurance scheme," he clarified. "But it's a step toward recognizing our legends and giving back to those who gave their all for country."

An additional US$25,000 has also been allocated to the Liberia Old Timers National Association to provide welfare support for aging athletes and retired sports professionals.

Minister Bangalu stressed that the combined investments in infrastructure and player welfare are part of the government's wider national development agenda under President Joseph Boakai.

"These are deliberate efforts to restore confidence in public institutions and uplift Liberians who have made lasting contributions to the nation," he said.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has faced criticism in recent years over neglect and mismanagement. With these announcements, the government is positioning itself to improve its standing and performance in the sporting sector.