Nigeria: Winners of Abibatu Tinubu Quranic Recitation Receive 4 Houses From Sen Lado

11 June 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Senator Basheer Lado, President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on Senate Matters, has presented four houses to the recent Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu Quranic Recitation Competition winners.

The houses among the star prizes won at the competition were presented to the winners at a ceremony held at Dandodo, Hotoro, in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

The prizes are two-bedroom houses for the second-place winners and three-bedroom homes for the first-place winners.

The beneficiaries' names were given as Maryam Abubakar Mu'az (first position, female), Ahmad Shu'aib (first position, male), Zainab Hassan Shu'aib (second position, female), and Ahmad Kabir Bature (second position, male), all from Kano state.

Speaking shortly after presenting the houses, the Senator, also the competition organiser, said the event was held in memory and honour of the late Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu, the mother of President Bola Tinubu.

Represented by Prof. Ali Muhammad, Deputy Chairman of the Organising Committee, Sen. Lado said the competition was also organised to inculcate the virtues of the Holy Qur'an in the minds of young Nigerian Muslims.

"This gesture is to encourage and motivate young Muslims to continue memorising and reciting the Quran and make it a way of life so that they would become patriotic citizens for the nation's good," he said.

The Quranic Recitation competition attracted participants from the state's 44 Local Government Areas, with over 100 young reciters memorising the complete Qur'an.

The two-week event was held in five categories, and both male and female contestants recited portions of the Qur'an at 2 Hizb, 10 Hizb, 20 Hizb, 40 Hizb, and 60 Hizb.

