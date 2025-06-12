Nigeria: Tinubu - Keep Hope Alive, Group Tells Supporters

As the 2027 general elections approach, Renewed Hope USA has called on global community to keep hope alive in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reelection bid.

The group, in a statement made available to our journalist in Abuja yesterday, jointly signed by the secretary, Hajiya Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, and chairman, Chief Emeka Molokwu, said, "We urge all Renewed Hope chapters globally to unite in keeping the president's light lit in moving the country forward."

The group reaffirmed that Renewed Hope USA extended a heartfelt message to all chapters worldwide, calling for unity and collective efforts to keep President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's vision to build a brighter future for the nation.

Renewed Hope USA also thanked the Renewed Hope Global team for a peaceful and prosperous presentation at the recent global summit in Abuja.

The organisation commended the team's dedication and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The group commends the team, led by visionary leaders Ade Omole and chairman RHG, Amb J. K Adebola Esq., for their tireless efforts in promoting the Renewed Hope Agenda of PBAT. Their success at the global summit in Abuja is a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Similarly, Judge Dele Alade, interim BOT chairman of the Nigeria Progressive Association (NPA), and Prof Adesegun Labinjo, interim chairman, have joined forces to commend the team for its outstanding achievements.

In conclusion, as the Renewed Hope movement continues to gain momentum worldwide, our platform serves as a call to action, urging all chapters to work together towards a common goal.

The group said that by uniting and keeping the president's vision, the Renewed Hope community could achieve remarkable things and build a brighter future for future generations.