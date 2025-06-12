Nigeria: Ignore Busybodies, Bystanders, Tinubu Tells Wike

President Bola Tinubu has urged his minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to ignore busybodies and naysayers distracting him.

Tinubu stated this while reopening the renovated Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC) yesterday, which Wike renamed after him.

Tinubu also directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to pay for the use of the ICC facility to ensure its upkeep and long-term sustainability.

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike announced the renaming of the Centre as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre at the event.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, recalling his previous visit to the Centre during the 2024 ECOWAS Parliament conference, President Tinubu recounted his shock at its then poor state.

"When I attended the ECOWAS Parliament conference, the environment was dirty, disorganised, and uninhabitable. I turned to Mr. Wike and said, 'This Conference Centre does not reflect who we are. Have we sunk this low?' He replied, 'No, bear with us. We will do whatever we can to transform the place.' Today, I am thrilled."

"The International Conference Centre is part of our country's larger vision to become a hub for regional diplomacy, continental trade discussions, global partnerships, and other thoughtful, well-outlined goals that reflect our 'Nigeria First' principle," President Tinubu said.

He praised Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, the original contractor, for delivering a high-quality renovation, adding that the quality reflects what Julius Berger has been known for in this country for years.

Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, President Tinubu further assured Nigerians of his administration's determination to revitalise infrastructure across key sectors, including transportation, healthcare, education, energy, and urban development.

He commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for completing the renovation within one year of the Centre's closure.

Applauding Wike for his vision and execution, President Tinubu said: "Ignore the busybodies and bystanders. Whatever they say, continue your good work. You are a transformational leader with foresight, vision, and determination."

Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended the FCT Administration for naming halls at the Centre after the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

He lauded the collaborative spirit between the executive, legislature, and judiciary under President Tinubu's leadership.

Wike said the FCT transformed the facility within eight months after the President's directive.

"Mr. President, this transformation would not have been possible without your leadership. Many presidents have come here, but none said this was not what Nigeria needed because they lacked your courage and vision," he said.

Wike stressed the need for financial discipline in maintaining the newly upgraded facility,

"Whether you are a ministry or an agency, you must pay something to use this facility. That is the only way we can sustain it. No such thing as 'my brother' or 'my sister' wants to use it for a wedding. If you want to use a beautiful place like this, you must pay something," he said.

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre is among several capital projects scheduled for commissioning by President Tinubu in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of activities marking his second anniversary in office.

The FCT Administration implements the projects under Barr. Nyesom Wike's leadership.