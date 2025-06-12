Liberia: Minister Jabateh Urges Liberians to Rise Above Baseless Accusations

Monrovia — Assistant Minister of Internal Affairs for Urban Affairs, A. Mike Khailelu B. Jabateh says recent allegations levied against Senator Zoe Pennue of Grand Gedeh County by Madam Veronica Mamie Doe are unfortunate and deeply concerning.

Minister Jabateh says the allegation must not be taken for granted, as it has the potential to sow disunity among the people of Grand Gedeh County and the family members of the late President of Liberia, Samuel K. Doe.

In a statement issued in Monrovia Wednesday, he notes that making such serious accusations without evidence does not only threaten the reputation of people targeted but also risks inflaming tensions and dividing both the county and the country at large.

"As Liberians, we must begin to change this dangerous pattern of publicly blaming others whenever someone passes away. Just recently, when the Chief of Staff to former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah sadly died, some in the public quickly turned to accuse Minister Tweah and others--again without proof. Similarly, when former Senator Prince Y. Johnson passed, there were unfounded accusations directed at the current Vice President", he urges.

Jabateh calls on those involved to desist from such trend, as it is harmful, disrespectful, and undermines national unity.

He continues that if there are genuine concerns surrounding the death of a loved one, the right course of action is to seek a formal investigation or autopsy through appropriate legal and medical channels, underscoring that "Justice must be pursued through due process, not rumor or speculation."

He emphasizes that turning grief into blame without facts dishonors memory of the deceased and threatens national peace and cohesion, which all Liberians value. "This is a time for healing--not hostility. Let us focus on compassion, truth, and unity."

He also urges Liberians to let the soul of the late Former First Lady Nancy B. Doe, rest in peace, and to rise above speculation and act with wisdom and responsibility.

He observes that in moments of loss, emotions often run high, but adds that even in grief, we must uphold the values of respect, dignity, and truth, especially when it involves the memory of a loved one.