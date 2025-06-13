Nigeria: Tinubu Confers Posthumous Honours On Yar'Adua, Kudirat Abiola, Saro-Wiwa, Others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred posthumous national honours of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on the late Shehu Umaru Musa Yar'Adua.

The president who announced this in his democracy address, also conferred a posthumous honours of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, widow of late MKO Abiola.

Others who got posthumous national honours include Chief Bola Ige (CFR); Prof Humphrey Nwosu (CON); Dr Beko Ransome Kuti, CON; Ken Saro-wiwa (CON) and his fellow Ogoni activists --Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel, and John Kpuine.

They were each honoured with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

The president exercised the prerogative of mercy to grant all nine men a full and unconditional pardon.

"I shall also be exercising my powers under the prerogative of mercy to grant these national heroes a full pardon, together with others whose names shall be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State," Tinubu said.