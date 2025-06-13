Nigeria: Plane Crash - Tinubu Condoles Prime Minister Modi, Victims of Air India Tragedy

12 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru - Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow and shock over the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad, which claimed numerous lives.

In a condolence message conveyed through his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, the President extended heartfelt sympathies to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government, and the people of the Republic of India.

The ill-fated flight reportedly carried two pilots, 10 cabin crew members, 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

President Tinubu described the incident as a devastating tragedy and offered prayers for the victims, the injured, and their families during what he called a "moment of grief."

"The tragedy of Air India reminds us, once again, of the fragility of life and the common bond of humanity that holds us together," Tinubu stated.

He also commiserated with the governments and people of Great Britain, Portugal, and Canada over the loss of their citizens.

"At this moment of sorrow and pain, Nigeria stands in solidarity with our friend, brother, and partner, Narendra Modi, and the people of India," he said. "Nigeria also deeply sympathises with the families and friends of other victims on board the aircraft."

President Tinubu praised the swift response of Indian emergency services, expressing confidence in their capacity, professionalism, and compassion to manage the complex situation effectively.

He concluded by praying for the repose of the souls of the departed and for comfort and strength for their bereaved families.

