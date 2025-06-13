Nigeria: Zulum Grants Pardon to 66 Inmates in Borno, Provides Support to 1,280 Others

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has granted state and partial pardons to 66 inmates serving various sentences at the Maiduguri Maximum Custodial Centre. As part of the 2025 Democracy Day celebrations, the governor also commuted some death sentences to life imprisonment and reduced prison terms for others.

Governor Zulum made the announcement on Thursday during a visit to the facility, noting that the decision followed recommendations from the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy.

"Based on the powers conferred on me under Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, I hereby grant state and partial pardons to 66 inmates of the Maximum Custodial Centre," Zulum stated.

He further explained: "I have also commuted death sentences to life imprisonment and reduced the jail terms of other inmates as part of activities to mark this year's Democracy Day."

In a bid to enhance rehabilitation efforts, Governor Zulum announced plans to upgrade the vocational training centre within the facility. He directed the Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation to collaborate with the centre's management to expand training in literacy, numeracy, and digital skills.

"This will enable inmates to acquire valuable skills while serving their sentences, equipping them for reintegration into society," the governor added.

In addition to the pardons, the governor donated 300 bags of rice, 50 jerrycans of cooking oil, and five cows. Each of the 1,280 inmates also received a cash gift of ₦20,000 to improve their welfare.

"Let me clarify that the ₦20,000 cash assistance will be handed over to officials of the Correctional Centre, as required by law, but you will have access to it as needed," Zulum emphasized.

He urged the inmates to maintain good conduct and avoid actions that could disrupt the peace and progress of the state.

Earlier, the Controller of Borno State Correctional Service, Ahmed Bawa, expressed gratitude to the governor, describing the gesture as unprecedented.

"This is the first time in our history we are receiving such tremendous support from the Borno State Government under the leadership of Professor Babagana Umara Zulum. In May, the governor donated 100 bags of rice, 20 cartons of cooking oil, and 10 bulls. Today, he has come again with more. We are deeply grateful," Bawa said.

In a vote of thanks, the Sarki of the inmates, Daniel Simon, praised Governor Zulum's generosity and noted that even those within the correctional facility are experiencing the benefits of good governance.