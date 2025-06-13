Ghana: President Mahama Requests Clemency for Affected Radio Stations

12 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology

and Innovation to liaise with the National Communications Authority (NCA) to immediately restore

the broadcast of sixty-four (64) radio stations affected by the regulator's action.

The President believes that regulatory compliance must take into account the need to uphold and enhance media freedom, and that requiring radio stations to shut down while awaiting the regularisation of their authorisation could limit the space for expressing such freedoms.

The President has asked the Minister to work with the NCA on a reasonable timeframe within which the affected stations should regularise their authorisation.

