Africa: All of Africa Today - June 13, 2025

Global Child Labour Declines but Sub-Saharan Africa Still Worst Affected

A joint report by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) revealed that the number of child laborers globally dropped from 160 million in 2020. According to the ILO, 245.5 million children were working in 2000. The number of children involved in hazardous work also decreased from 79 million to 54 million. However, the ILO warned that child labor wouldn't be eradicated anytime soon. Sub-Saharan Africa remained the most affected region, with 86.6 million child laborers. UNICEF's Nankali Maksud said that poverty, rapid population growth, and weak law enforcement limited progress. In Madagascar, 47% of children aged 5–17 were engaged in child labor, worsened by climate shocks pushing families into mining work. Cultural norms and survival needs often kept many children in labor, particularly in sectors such as agriculture and mining. Researchers said that children often did not view the work as exploitation.

Burundi's Ruling Party Sweeps Parliamentary Elections

The ruling CNDD-FDD party in Burundi won all 100 seats in a parliamentary election, securing over 96% of the votes in all provinces. The electoral commission reported only minor irregularities, though opposition parties and rights groups condemned the process. The opposition Uprona party came second with a little over 1% of the vote. The main opposition party, the National Congress for Liberty (CNL), fell into third spot, getting only 0.6% of the vote. CNL and Human Rights Watch said democracy had been dismantled, citing intimidation, harassment, and limited freedom of expression. HRW reported that observers from the Catholic Church were blocked from some polling stations. Meanwhile, the African Union has been criticised for praising the "climate of freedom and transparency" of the polls, which it declared were "peaceful". The electoral commission said the results would be submitted to the Constitutional Court, which has to certify them then and provide the final results by June 20.

Over 30 Dead in Lake Tumba Boat Tragedy in DR Congo

At least 30 people died after a boat sank on Lake Tumba in Bikoro territory, Equateur Province, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Dozens remained missing as rescue operations continued, though responders faced major challenges due to a lack of equipment, such as life jackets and fuel. The boat had been carrying both passengers and goods. Officials said the accident was likely caused by overloading and rough waters during heavy rain. Local civil society groups confirmed that two boats had left the port despite poor weather and overcrowding. Witnesses reported that some passengers had been turned away due to the excessive number already onboard. Deadly boat accidents were common in the region, where many relied on lakes and rivers for transport.

China to Scrap Tariffs on 53 Countries With Diplomatic Ties

China announced its readiness to drop tariffs on imports from all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations. This comes as the continent is facing the possibility of increased tariffs on its products entering the US. The Asian nation is Africa's largest trading partner, a position it's held for the last 15 years. Africa's exports to China are expected to reach $170 billion by 2023. A joint ministerial statement criticized certain countries for disrupting the global trade order through unilateral tariffs. It urged the U.S. to resolve trade disputes based on "equality, respect, and mutual benefit." The zero-tariff move, when implemented, will be an extension of the deal made last year for China to drop tariffs on goods from 33 African nations classified as "least developed". Eswatini was excluded due to its recognition of Taiwan.

Protesters Demand Justice for Kenyan Teacher and Blogger Who Died in Police Custody

Protesters in Nairobi demanded justice for Albert Ojwang, a 31-year-old teacher and influencer who died in police custody on June 8. Ojwang was arrested in Homa Bay County on June 6 over a social media post allegedly defaming a senior police official. He was transferred to Nairobi, charged under cybercrime laws, and later found unconscious in his cell with head injuries. Police said he died by suicide, but his family reported signs of torture. President William Ruto said Ojwang died at the hands of police, while media investigations revealed he had likely been tortured in Karura Forest before being returned to his cell. Six officers were suspended, and public outrage grew, fueled by false statements circulating online and wrongly attributed to church leaders. The hashtags #JusticeForAlbertOjwang and #EnoughIsEnough are trending nationally on social media as users shared protest videos and messages condemning police brutality. Rights groups and civil society organisations continue to call for justice and accountability, with many vowing not to relent until those responsible are prosecuted.