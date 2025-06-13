Liberia: Boakai Certificates 13 Performing Institutions

At least 13 governmental institutions have been certificated by the Executive under its flagship program, Performance Management Compliance System or PMCS, while non-performing entities risk moratorium on travel.

The PMCS is a flagship reform initiative of the Government of Liberia, designed to strengthen accountability, transparency, and citizen-center service delivery across public institutions.

The initiative launched in October 2024, under the leadership of President Boakai, is aligned with the government's Arrest Agenda. The PMCS provides a structure framework for ministries, agencies, commissions and state-own enterprises to set clear performance targets, deliver services to citizens and report on progress.

Institutions certificated and recognized include the Ministry of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, Public Works, LERC, Wash Commission, LACRA, Jackson F. Doe Memorial Hospital, LPRC, Ministry of Defense, PPCC, LAA, and LISGIS.

Making remarks at the ceremony held June 12, at the EJS Ministerial Complex in oldest Congo town, President Boakai said the occasion was a moment that signifies a pivotal step in national commitment to accountability, transparency, and citizen-centered governance.

He said through the Performance Management and Compliance System, his government is transitioning from promises to performance; from inputs to impact, and from excuses to excellence.

"Aligned with our ARREST Agenda, the PMCS guarantees that institutions provide clear services, maintain integrity, and stay accountable to the people; we are here today not only to celebrate the results of this intervention, but also to institutionalize a new culture of delivery across the government", says President Boakai.

He terms the initiative as a legacy his government owes the Liberian people, which calls for more work.

The President said the event came with both reflection and recommitment, adding that for the first time in the nation's history, his government have completed a full national performance management cycle across public sector, noting that outcome of the exercise provides cause for both celebration and reflection.

"We applaud those institutions that performed exceptionally, and we recognize the dedication, discipline, and leadership it took to meet -- and in some cases, exceed -- the expectations outlined in last year's performance targets."

According to him, those targets were the development and publication of a Service Delivery Charter by each institution, and the strengthening of internal systems to implement these charters.

The President continue that these institutions demonstrated clear planning, strengthened systems, and visible service improvements, as they have set a benchmark for performance that others must now meet or exceed.

"Our journey toward performance-based governance must be bold, but also fair. The data we now have tells a compelling story--one of progress, but also areas where we must do better."

Accordingly, he said this was the first full national PMCS cycle--a historic undertaking of the government, and many institutions rose to the challenge.

However, President Boakai said it is important to note that a number of these institutions were not able to fully participate or meet the core requirements, cautioning, "This is not acceptable."

Henceforth, he said institutions that did not comply will be placed under a Presidential Performance Improvement Plan (PPIP), adding that this will provide targeted support, structured performance monitoring, and clear timelines for corrective action.

"We are also going to introduce a temporary travel moratorium for institutions with persistent non-compliance", he disclosed.

Mr. Boakai stressed that it is important that public servants deliver on basic national obligations before representing Liberia abroad, maintaining that the moratorium will only be lifted upon documented evidence of improvement.

He encouraged officials to continue aligning their support with the national performance agenda, urging "Let us deepen our collaboration--not just around funding--but around measurable, sustainable results."

He then called on heads of institutions, ministries, and agencies to move forward--with clarity, with courage, and with commitment--toward a Liberia where every institution is accountable, every leader is responsible, and every citizen is served with dignity. Editing by Jonathan Browne