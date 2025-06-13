Liberia: Sawyer's Lecture Begins Today.

The Amos C. Sawyer Educational Foundation will host a series of events to commemorate the life, work, and vision of Prof. Dr. Sawyer and to mark his 80th birthday in June.

Monrovia, June 13, 2025: According to a press release issued by the ACS Educational Foundation, there will be an inaugural lecture, a number of interfaith activities, and a fundraising dinner scheduled to be held in the ballroom of the Monrovia City Hall on Saturday, June 14, at 6 p.m.

The Jum-AH prayers at the Fish Market Mosque will be held on Friday, June 13. Guests, well-wishers, and worshippers will witness a reflection by the scholarly Imam Ali Krayee, who will review the life, vision, and works of Dr. Sawyer. Along with worshippers, Iman Krayee will offer prayers for peace in the tradition so well-cherished by the interfaith community.

One of the most outstanding features of the activities this year is the launch of what would be the Annual Amos C. Sawyer Academic Lecture Series and Prestigious Award to outstanding patriots. The inaugural lecture will be held on the Fendell campus, which is home to the Dr. Amos C. Sawyer College of Social Sciences and Humanities, on Friday, June 13, at 3:30 p.m.

Subsequently, Prof. Dr. Dew Tuan Wleh Mason, a well-known academic diplomat with established credentials as a famous member of the cherished members of progressive members in the Liberian historical settings, will inaugurate the series. The university community on the Fendell campus will come alive with these activities, which will be interspersed with recitation of lines from speeches and writings of Dr. Sawyer. This activity is open to the diplomatic, academic, and general public.

The ACS Educational Foundation has held a series of consultation with various stakeholders and is pleased to announce that the fundraising dinner on Saturday June 14 will honour two most outstanding and patriotic Liberian citizens in the person of the venerable Dr. Abba Karnga for some of his most pioneering works with the Bassa language and Christian missionary works.

Prof. Agnes Nebo von Ballmoos would be honoured posthumously as Liberia's foremost ethnomusicologist, and her devotion and dedication to the preservation of Liberian folklore music, as well as the standards she set with the University of Liberia choir and choral group.

In addition, Nobel Laureate Leymah Gbowee will serve as one of the key launchers at the awards dinner, which is expected to see a cross-section of high government officials as well as political actors across the political and religious spectrum of Liberia in the spirit of Dr. Amos C. Sawyer.

On Sunday, June 15, the ACS Educational Foundation will honor its Patron Saint with a dedication service to further observe his 80th heavenly birthday at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on 10th street in Sinkor to climax three days of celebration and activities.