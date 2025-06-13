Liberia: Law Reform Commission Proposes Amendment to LACC Act, Seeks to Give President Power to Remove Commissioner Without Senate Vote

Monrovia — The Law Reform Commission (LRC) of Liberia is proposing amendments to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) Act, including a controversial provision that would grant the President the authority to remove LACC commissioners for "probable cause" without requiring a two-thirds majority vote from the Senate.

According to the LRC, the proposed changes aim to bring the Act in line with the Constitution of Liberia, which it argues places executive appointees solely under the President's authority and allows for their removal at the President's discretion.

Under the current LACC Act, the President must establish cause and seek Senate approval for a commissioner's removal through a two-thirds majority vote. The LRC maintains that this requirement is unconstitutional.

Speaking at a high-level anti-corruption law validation forum, LRC Chairman Cllr. Boakai Kanneh questioned the constitutionality of the LACC's tenure provisions, particularly the Senate's role in removing commissioners, arguing it infringes on executive powers.

"The Law Reform Commission has a statutory mandate to review all laws of the country, including the Constitution," Kanneh said. "So when the President directed us to review the anti-corruption legal framework under the Arrest Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), we recognized the urgency. The current instruments contain loopholes that weaken the fight against corruption."

Among the most contentious proposals is the removal of constitutional protections for LACC commissioners--long considered untouchable pillars in Liberia's anti-corruption landscape.

The LACC was reconstituted in 2022 during the administration of former President George Weah. However, concerns have persisted over the legality of its enabling law, particularly regarding overlapping tenure provisions. As it stands, LACC commissioners can only be removed with cause and with Senate approval by a two-thirds vote.

If enacted, the proposed changes could set a precedent for reviewing tenure protections at other key agencies, including the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), General Auditing Commission (GAC), and Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC)--many of which currently operate under similar forms of tenure security.

Cllr. Kanneh argued that the existing procedure contradicts Article 56(a) of the Constitution, which stipulates that presidential appointees serve at the President's pleasure.

"As the law stands, the President must establish cause and then submit it to the Senate, which must approve the removal by a two-thirds majority," Kanneh said. "We believe this is unconstitutional. Officials serving under the executive either work at the President's pleasure or under their supervision. If the President establishes cause, that official can be suspended or removed."

Another major proposal is the introduction of "illicit enrichment" as a new criminal offense. This would bring Liberia's legal code in line with both the United Nations and African Union Conventions against Corruption.

"We amended the Penal Law to say that if a public official acquires unexplained wealth, they must justify how they obtained it," Kanneh noted. "Failure to do so could result in the confiscation of those assets."

The amended law would also shift the burden of proof in such cases. "If you earn $200,000 a year and suddenly own a $500,000 property, the law presumes something is wrong," Kanneh said. "You must explain that acquisition--especially if it's not reflected in your asset declaration."

The reforms go beyond anti-corruption measures, delving into the grey area of political appointments and potential conflicts of interest. Kanneh acknowledged the ongoing debate about whether party officials appointed to government positions represent a conflict of interest.

"There's still a grey area," he said. "If you campaigned for a political party and are later appointed to public office, is that a conflict? Possibly. We are exploring whether resignation from party roles upon appointment could resolve the issue. The Code of Conduct should address this--but we must also confront political realities."

To ensure transparency and inclusivity, the LRC said it solicited input from key integrity institutions, including the LACC, the Office of the Ombudsman, the Asset Recovery Unit, and the Ministry of Justice. Civil society organizations and international partners were also actively engaged in the process.

Cllr. Ramses Kumbuyah, Executive Director of the LRC, emphasized the Commission's participatory approach. "Law-making is not a solo activity," he said. "We're validating draft laws through broad stakeholder participation. When legal practitioners and civil society have a say, the laws become more just and implementable."

Representatives from the European Union, the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), and civil society groups including CENTAL and Accountability Lab welcomed the inclusive process but urged stronger enforcement mechanisms.

Julius Kanubah, President of the PUL, described the reform effort as a "vital step toward strengthening the anti-corruption fight," noting that "strong laws, clearly defined and understood by all, are essential."