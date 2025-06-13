Liberia: Bukonjadeh CEO Calls for Respect for Rule of Law in Capitol Building Arson Case

Monrovia — The Chief Executive Officer of the Bukonjadeh Group of Companies, Elton D. Johns, has called on all Liberians to respect the ongoing judicial process involving former House Speaker Fonati Koffa and other lawmakers accused in connection with the fire incident at the Joint Chambers of the Capitol Building.

Johns described the ongoing court proceedings as timely and urged that the matter be handled solely through legal means. He emphasized that the courts are the appropriate venue to determine the facts surrounding the case and to establish the accountability of those accused, based on evidence presented by the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Former Speaker Koffa, Representative Abu Kamara, and other lawmakers are being investigated for their alleged roles in the fire that damaged the joint chambers earlier this year. The case is now before the courts following a report by the LNP.

"The law must take its course," Johns said. "It is within the rights of citizens to support or speak for political figures they believe in, but no one should attempt to influence the legal process or act outside the law."

Johns urged all parties involved to remain patient and allow the court to do its work without interference. He added that if the police have credible evidence, the accused should be prosecuted, but only based on the facts and not on political bias or misinformation.

He also praised Montserrado County District 9 Representative Frank Saah Foko for acknowledging the LNP's efforts in conducting a thorough investigation. Foko was also questioned by police in relation to the case but was later released.

Johns encouraged the public to stay informed about developments in the case through official channels rather than relying on speculation or partisan commentary.

"As Liberians, we must respect the rule of law. Liberia is our only country, and if we want to maintain peace and stability, we must uphold the legal processes regardless of political affiliations," he said.