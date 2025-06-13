Liberia: Senior Brothers Close in On Big Eight Spot With Eleven-Game Unbeaten Run

Monrovia — Senior Brothers Association have emerged as one of the surprise contenders in the 2025 Liberia National Oldtimers Association (LONA) League season, thanks to an eleven-match unbeaten run under the leadership of head coach Marcus "Marriage Ibafi" Weah.

Their latest victory came on Sunday, June 8, with a 3-2 win over BAME at the ETMI Sports Pitch in Caldwell. The result not only extended their unbeaten streak but also lifted the club into the top four in Group B, keeping them in contention for a place in the Big Eight tournament.

Now sitting on 25 points, Senior Brothers need just one more win in their final league match to officially secure qualification to the next phase. This marks a remarkable turnaround for a team in only its second season in the league.

Since taking over as head coach, Marcus Weah has instilled discipline and belief within the squad. Known for his calm approach and sharp tactical awareness, Weah has transformed the team into a competitive, organized unit capable of matching more experienced opponents.

Under his guidance, Senior Brothers have improved significantly in all departments--defensively solid, composed in midfield, and increasingly dangerous in attack. They have collected crucial victories against some of the league's top teams and have maintained consistency throughout the campaign.

In Sunday's high-stakes fixture, Senior Brothers held off BAME, a team noted for its offensive strength, in a tightly contested match. Weah's side displayed resilience and control, ultimately securing a 3-2 win in front of an energetic crowd.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The club's form this season represents a significant shift from their debut campaign, during which they struggled for stability. Coach Weah's emphasis on structured defending, effective ball control, and efficient finishing has reshaped the identity of the team.

With one fixture remaining in the regular season, there is growing belief among supporters and observers that Senior Brothers could not only qualify for the Big Eight but also make a strong push in the knockout stages.

The team's performance has turned them into one of the feel-good stories of the 2025 LONA season. Should they clinch qualification with a final victory, it would mark a major milestone in the club's short but rapidly developing history.

Coach Marcus Weah's name is now being mentioned among the most promising managers in the LONA League, and his success with Senior Brothers may only be the beginning of a much larger legacy in Liberian old-timers' football.