Liberia: President Boakai Honors Best Performing and Compliance Public Entities Amid Warning for Others to Follow Suit

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai has called on all institutions under the Executive Branch of government to meet or surpass national performance benchmarks following the conclusion of the 2024-2025 Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS) cycle.

Speaking at an official recognition ceremony held at the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia, the President warned that agencies failing to comply with performance standards would face increased scrutiny and corrective measures.

The PMCS initiative, launched to promote transparency, accountability, and results-driven governance, requires all government ministries, agencies, and public corporations to publish service delivery charters and implement systems that ensure those commitments are met. President Boakai described the program as a "pivotal step" toward building a government that delivers measurable results to the Liberian people.

"We are here today not only to celebrate the results of this intervention, but also to institutionalize a new culture of delivery across the government," President Boakai said. "This is the legacy we owe the Liberian people--a Government that works, and that works for them."

Thirteen government institutions were recognized for their performance in the 2024-2025 cycle. Topping the list was the Liberia Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (LACRA), followed by the Jackson F. Doe Referral Hospital in Nimba County and the Ministry of National Defense. Other honorees included the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), WASH Commission, Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC), Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC), Ministry of Post, Liberia Airport Authority (LAA), and the Liberia Institute for Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS).

President Boakai said the current PMCS cycle marked the first time Liberia had completed a full national performance management exercise across the public sector. He described the outcome as both a cause for celebration and a reminder of the work still to be done.

"Those honored institutions demonstrated clear planning, strengthened systems, and visible service improvements. They have set a benchmark for performance that others must now meet or exceed," the President stated.

However, the President expressed concern that several institutions failed to comply with the program's basic requirements. These institutions, he said, would be placed under a Presidential Performance Improvement Plan (PPIP) to receive targeted support and close performance monitoring.

"This was the first full national PMCS cycle--a historic undertaking for our Government. Many institutions rose to the challenge. However, it is important to note that a number of institutions were not able to fully participate or meet the core requirements. This is not acceptable," he said.

To address persistent non-compliance, President Boakai announced a temporary travel ban for officials of institutions that fail to meet performance benchmarks. "We are also going to introduce a temporary travel moratorium for institutions with persistent non-compliance," he said.

"It is important that public servants deliver on basic national obligations before representing Liberia abroad. This moratorium will only be lifted upon documented evidence of improvement."

President Boakai also made a broader appeal to ministers and heads of public institutions, urging them to model a culture of performance through concrete decisions and actions.

"The culture of performance required will not be built through directives alone, but must be modeled through decisions taken," he said. "Use the Service Delivery Charter not as a public relations tool, but as a living contract with the people."

He then addressed the Liberian public directly, emphasizing that citizens have a right to demand results from their government. "To the citizens of Liberia: This is your government. And you have a right to expect results. We are building a system where you can see what each institution has committed to and hold them accountable when those promises are not met."

Despite the commendations, several prominent government institutions failed to meet the set targets and were not honored. These include the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA). The failure of these agencies to meet performance standards, according to the PMCS secretariat, disqualified them from this year's recognition.

The Performance Management and Compliance System is aligned with the government's ARREST Agenda, which focuses on delivering measurable progress in agriculture, roads, rule of law, education, sanitation, and tourism. The President reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening institutional accountability through regular monitoring, enforcement, and public reporting.