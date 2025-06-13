Liberia: Women's Legislative Caucus Backs Vice Chair Amid Capitol 'Arson' Allegations

Monrovia — The Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia (WLCL) has declared its support for Montserrado County District 5 Representative Prescilla A. Cooper as she faces trial alongside three other sitting lawmakers in connection with the December 2024 incident at the Capitol Building.

In a statement issued Thursday, June 12, the WLCL emphasized its belief in the legal principle of presumption of innocence and urged the public to allow due process to take its course without prejudice or interference.

The group also called for a "speedy, transparent, and impartial adjudication" of the case, in line with the laws and Constitution of the Republic of Liberia.

"The Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia remains steadfast in our commitment to the principle of 'innocent until proven guilty' and urges the public to respect the integrity of the judicial process," the statement read.

Representative Cooper, who serves as Vice Chair for National Affairs of the WLCL, is one of four lawmakers indicted over the events that unfolded during the December 2024 disturbances at the Capitol Building.

The WLCL reaffirmed its confidence in Liberia's judiciary and stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law regardless of political or public pressure.

"At this critical time, the Caucus stands with Hon. Cooper as a colleague and leader, trusting that justice will prevail through a fair legal process. We encourage all Liberians to remain calm and respectful of legal institutions as the case proceeds," the statement added.

The Caucus also used the opportunity to highlight its broader commitment to protecting the rights of women in leadership roles and ensuring that their voices continue to be part of Liberia's governance and development.

"The Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia remains committed to upholding democratic values, the rule of law, and the rights of all citizens--especially women in leadership--who contribute to the governance and development of our nation," the statement concluded.