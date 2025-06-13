Liberia: Cemesp and Arept Conclude Asset Recovery Awareness Town Halls Across Liberia

Monrovia — The Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding (CEMESP), in collaboration with the Liberia Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce, has successfully concluded a series of Asset Recovery Awareness Town Hall meetings across four counties in Liberia. The final town hall was held over the weekend in Logan Town, Montserrado County, bringing the civic engagement initiative to a close.

Prior to the Logan Town engagement, similar town hall meetings were held in Ganta, Nimba County, Gbarnga, Bong County, and Buchanan, Grand Bassa County. These meetings served as a platform for educating citizens about the importance of asset recovery in the fight against corruption, the legal mechanisms available, and how the general public can contribute to efforts aimed at reclaiming stolen or misappropriated public assets.

The town hall meetings were complemented by targeted radio talk shows aired on Cape FM, Radio Gbarnga, Ableejay Radio, and Radio Kehngamah. These broadcasts amplified the message of transparency, accountability, and the legal imperative of asset recovery, ensuring the initiative reached a broader audience, including citizens in rural and underserved communities.

CEMESP's Executive Director, Malcolm Joseph, emphasized the importance of public participation in the asset recovery process. "This campaign is not only about recovering what has been taken from the Liberian people, but also about restoring trust in public institutions," Joseph noted. "Our citizens must understand that asset recovery is both a legal and civic responsibility."

The Liberia Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce commended the public for their enthusiasm and engagement during the meetings. The Communication and Media officer of AREPT Joseph Daniels provided practical guidance on how citizens can report suspected cases of stolen public assets and the legal protection available to whistleblowers.

This initiative is part of a broader anti-corruption project being implemented by CEMESP with funding support from the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA). The project seeks to build public awareness, increase accountability, and support national efforts in tackling financial crimes through community engagement and advocacy.