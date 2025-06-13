Liberia: Police Top Liberia's Most Corrupt List in Latest Report

MONROVIA — An alarming 71% of Liberians believe the national police is the most corrupt institution in the country, according to the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), which on Wednesday released its fifth annual State of Corruption Report (SCORE) for 2024.

The report, based on nationwide public opinion polling, paints a troubling portrait of entrenched corruption despite modest reforms. Following the Liberia National Police, the health sector ranked as the second most corrupt institution with 46%, underscoring a deep trust deficit in critical public services.

Amid these findings, CENTAL is calling on the government to establish specialized anti-corruption courts or designate more judges to handle corruption cases. The group is also urging immediate action to implement whistleblower protections, fund integrity institutions, and curb political interference.

Public Trust in Institutions Remains Low

While bribery reports have decreased from 46% in 2021 to 26% in 2024, corruption remains pervasive. Eighty-three percent of respondents still believe corruption is high or very high in Liberia. Confidence in government efforts to curb it remains weak: only 35% trust the Executive Branch to fight corruption, while just 22% believe the Legislature is committed to reforms.

The judiciary saw a marginal increase in public trust--from 28% last year to 33%--but still trails far behind non-government actors. The media and religious institutions were rated as the most credible anti-corruption champions, with 50% of respondents affirming their role in fighting graft.

Enforcement Gaps Undermine Progress

CENTAL's report highlights glaring accountability lapses. Only 472 out of 1,900 public officials filed asset declarations in 2024, despite being legally mandated to do so. This widespread noncompliance, the group says, signals a culture of impunity and a failure of enforcement by institutions such as the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

"The enforcement of existing laws remains largely selective and politically manipulated," CENTAL Executive Director Anderson Miamen said during the launch event. "Until there is full compliance and credible prosecution of violators, corruption will continue to fester."

Rural Liberia Left Behind

The report also raises concern over inequity in anti-corruption efforts. Citizens in rural areas face significant barriers in accessing integrity institutions and digital reporting tools such as CENTAL's Corruption Case Tracker and the LACC's TALKAY app. Limited infrastructure, underfunding, and staff shortages are exacerbating these gaps.

To remedy this, CENTAL recommends that civic education and digital accountability tools be decentralized to empower citizens across the country.

Signs of Reform, But Momentum at Risk

Despite the grim statistics, the report acknowledges several positive developments. These include the establishment of the Office of the Ombudsman, the long-awaited Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court, and the rollout of a digital procurement system in select ministries.

Institutions like the Internal Audit Agency, the General Auditing Commission, and the Liberia Revenue Authority have also expanded their efforts in compliance, auditing, and automation. These reforms, CENTAL says, are laying a foundation for systemic change--but only if backed by strong political will and adequate funding.

International Community Lends Support

Liberia's international partners have welcomed the report and echoed calls for accelerated reforms. Swedish Embassy Program Officer Nikolina Stalhand emphasized that while the establishment of institutions is important, implementation and consequences for violations are what truly matter.

"Laws need to be abided by, and when they are not, there must be consequences," she said. "Citizens, the media, and civil society play a crucial role in ensuring this happens."

Irish Ambassador Gerard Considine pointed to Liberia's two-point improvement on Transparency International's 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index as a "hopeful sign" that collaboration between civil society, the government, and development partners is yielding results.

LACC: "Corruption Is Evolving"

Speaking at the launch, Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission official Atty. Emmett Kaye described the findings as "sobering but motivating." While praising ongoing reforms, Kaye warned that corruption in Liberia is evolving into more complex forms that require equally sophisticated responses.

"This report underscores the commitment of our Commission and our partners to ensure that no one is above the law," Kaye said. "It also highlights the bravery of whistleblowers and investigative journalists who continue to shine light in the darkest corners of governance."

A Crossroads for Accountability

"Liberia stands at a critical juncture," the report stated. "By embracing transparency, decentralizing accountability, and protecting whistleblowers, we can begin to build a governance system that truly serves the people."