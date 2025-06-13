Liberia: Boakai Launches 2025 Performance Contracts

In a defining moment for his administration's reform agenda, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has officially launched the 2025 Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS) Presidential Contract, issuing a clear and urgent call for accountability, transparency, and measurable service delivery across all branches of government.

Speaking at the well-attended launch ceremony held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town under the theme "Driving Accountability and Results across Government," the President positioned the PMCS as a central pillar of his ARREST Agenda and the clearest signal yet that public sector transformation is no longer optional.

"We are transitioning from promises to performance, from inputs to impact, and from excuses to excellence," President Boakai declared, drawing strong applause from the audience.

Highlighting the significance of the first full national performance cycle, President Boakai praised institutions that demonstrated excellence in planning and delivery, especially those that developed and implemented Service Delivery Charters aimed at rebuilding public trust.

"These institutions have set a benchmark for performance that others must now meet or exceed," he said.

At the same time, the President did not shy away from criticism. He addressed persistent institutional failures head-on, noting that several agencies had fallen short of basic compliance requirements during the 2024 cycle.

"Institutions that do not engage meaningfully in future cycles will give account," Boakai warned, in a stern message to underperforming entities.

In a sweeping set of accountability reforms, President Boakai announced the establishment of the Presidential Performance Improvement Plan (PPIP) -- a mechanism that will place underperforming ministries and agencies under direct presidential oversight.

These institutions, he said, will be given targeted technical support and strict timelines for improvement, with regular progress assessments.

To reinforce seriousness, Boakai further announced a temporary travel ban for public institutions that remain persistently non-compliant with PMCS standards.

"Public servants must fulfill their responsibilities at home before representing Liberia abroad," he emphasized. "Performance contracts are not ceremonial documents -- they are binding commitments to the Liberian people."

In a bid to modernize public service monitoring, the President also unveiled plans for a real-time digital dashboard -- the Performance Management Information System (PMIS) -- which will track government performance metrics in real time.

"This is not about reporting for reporting's sake," Boakai said. "It's about making sure public service delivers results. We call it: One Government, One Dashboard."

The digital platform, he added, will enhance transparency, empower citizens to monitor progress, and provide data-driven insights to improve decision-making.

President Boakai pledged to conduct scheduled and unannounced site visits to government institutions to personally assess progress, signaling his determination to ensure follow-through on performance contracts.

"I know many come to public service because they think it is easy. But this will not continue to be so," he said bluntly.

He urged ministers, agency heads, and senior government leaders to lead by example and use their Service Delivery Charters not as public relations tools, but as "living contracts with the people."

"Leadership must start at the top. You must embed a culture of accountability in your institutions."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Addressing the Liberian public directly, President Boakai reaffirmed his commitment to people-centered governance and called on citizens to hold their leaders accountable for promises made.

"These contracts are not commitments to me -- they are commitments to the people of Liberia."

He extended gratitude to development partners, particularly the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), for providing sustained technical, financial, and moral support in building and operationalizing the PMCS framework.

Concluding his remarks with a passionate appeal for collective responsibility, President Boakai said the country stood on the threshold of a new era.

"Let us move forward with clarity, with courage, and with commitment toward a Liberia where every institution is accountable, every leader is responsible, and every citizen is served with dignity," he said. "Let us think, love, and build Liberia -- and may God save our state."