Africa: Ocean Action Boosted in Africa As Biodiversity Leaders Call for Urgent Synergy, Funding Reform

Nice, France — As the curtains draw on the UN Ocean Conference, a flurry of voluntary commitments and political declarations has injected fresh impetus into global efforts to conserve marine biodiversity. With the world's oceans facing unprecedented threats, high-level biodiversity officials and negotiators are sounding the alarm and calling for renewed momentum--and funding--to deliver on long-standing promises.

At a press briefing today, conservation leaders stressed that integrating marine biodiversity into broader biodiversity frameworks and aligning funding strategies with climate goals will be essential for African governments to turn the tide.

"It is a moment of reckoning," declared Astrid Schomacher, Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). "We are not on track to meet our 2030 biodiversity targets. Yet, the political energy here reminds us that progress is still possible--if we move together and fast."

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework sets out 23 urgent action targets to be achieved by 2030, aiming to halt biodiversity loss and safeguard nature's contributions to people. These goals call for the protection and restoration of ecosystems, with at least 30 percent of land and sea areas conserved and degraded habitats restored. The framework urges halting species extinction, curbing pollution and invasive species, and mitigating climate impacts on biodiversity.

It also emphasizes sustainable use of wild species, greener urban spaces, and benefit-sharing from genetic resources. Crucially, it calls for integrating biodiversity into policies and business practices, redirecting harmful subsidies, boosting global finance for biodiversity to USD 200 billion annually, and strengthening capacity and cooperation, especially for developing nations. The roadmap recognizes the vital role of Indigenous peoples, equity, and inclusive governance in reversing nature loss, in line with the vision of living in harmony with nature by 2050.

African governments are lagging behind in meeting global biodiversity and sustainability targets, currently spending just 0.43 percent of their GDP on research and development--less than half the global average. With only five years left to meet key conservation goals, a new study by researchers from Imperial College London and the University of Johannesburg urges African policymakers to strengthen collaboration with biodiversity experts.

Schomacher drew attention to the pivotal role of the upcoming COP17 summit, to be hosted by Armenia in 2026, as a "global stocktaking moment" to assess progress halfway through the eight-year timeline for implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework adopted in 2022.

"Every single target in our framework is ocean-related," she said. "From coastal habitats to deep-sea ecosystems, the ocean is the heartbeat of biodiversity--and it must be protected as such."

The Yerevan COP, Schomacher added, will also serve to reinforce linkages with the new High Seas Treaty, formally known as the BBNJ agreement (Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction), which many see as a game-changing tool to protect vast, under-governed marine areas.

"CBD processes can kickstart BBNJ implementation," she explained. "We're talking about identifying ecologically significant areas, harmonizing spatial planning, and aligning national biodiversity strategies with climate and ocean action. The pieces are there--we just need to connect them."

Funding Gaps and Harmful Subsidies

But ambition alone won't be enough, speakers warned. The persistent lack of financial resources--especially for civil society, Indigenous groups, and developing countries--is threatening to unravel hard-won gains.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Robert Abhisohromonyan, was rather emphatic in his assertions: "Military expenditures reached USD 2.7 trillion last year. That's a 9.4 percent increase--and money that could have gone toward the Sustainable Development Goals, climate resilience, or biodiversity protection."

He also called for an inclusive COP17 that "puts transparency and participation at the center," with Indigenous peoples, youth, and local communities having a seat at the decision-making table.

Echoing this, Schomacher warned that harmful subsidies--those that damage ecosystems or encourage overexploitation of natural resources--also account for USD 2.7 trillion annually, a figure matching global defense spending.

"This is why, under the global biodiversity framework, parties committed to identifying and eliminating USD 500 billion in harmful subsidies by 2030," she said. "If we succeed, we not only close the funding gap--we make real gains for nature."

Private Sector: From Philanthropy to Investment

In a candid exchange with journalists, speakers also grappled with how to better engage the private sector.

"We have to move beyond viewing biodiversity as a philanthropic cause," Schomacher said. "Nature-based solutions are investable. But the knowledge and confidence to invest in biodiversity are still low compared to renewable energy or infrastructure."

She cited the Cardi Fund, a new financing mechanism supporting fair benefit-sharing from digital genetic resources, as one example of innovation. The fund seeks contributions from companies using DNA sequence data to build commercial products--reversing the traditional imbalance between biotech profits and Indigenous stewardship.

"It's not perfect, but it's a start," she noted.

Ocean at the Center of Solutions

For Armenia, a landlocked country, hosting COP17 may seem an unlikely choice. Yet Abhisohromonyan made clear that Armenia sees the ocean as central to its environmental agenda.

"We are proof that ocean conservation is not the sole responsibility of coastal states," he said. "By protecting inland ecosystems and water sources, we support the health of rivers that feed into the seas. It's all connected."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa International Organisations Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Armenia has signed the BBNJ agreement and is developing its National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) to reflect integrated ecosystem management.

But globally, uptake remains sluggish. Of 196 parties to the CBD, only 52 have submitted revised NBSAPs, with just 132 countries submitting national targets so far. Officials say this inertia could jeopardize the global review scheduled for Yerevan.

"We are urging all parties to submit their updated plans and reports by February 2026," Abhisohromonyan said. "The clock is ticking, and our window for course correction is narrow."

A Crisis--But Also a Chance

Wrapping up the discussion, Schomacher reflected on the legacy of previous ocean conferences and the urgency of acting on momentum now.

"UN Ocean Conference Two in Portugal gave us the energy to adopt the global biodiversity framework. UNOC3 must now galvanize the political will to implement it," she said.

"We're at a crisis point. But if we treat this as an opportunity--not just to protect what remains, but to restore what we've lost--we may just chart a new course for our ocean and for all life on Earth."

As global leaders head into the final plenary, where a political declaration is expected to be adopted, conservationists are watching closely--hoping that the pledges made this week will translate into lasting action for the planet's blue heart.

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau