Liberia: Discretion or Denial of Rights? Judge Willie Withholds Approval of Bond for Capitol Building Arson Defendants

13 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Criminal Court "A" Judge Roosevelt Willie is yet to approve the criminal appearance bond submitted on behalf of Tom Edridge and several co-defendants accused of setting fire to the Capitol Building.

FrontPageAfrica has learned that although the bond has been submitted to the court on more than two occasions, Judge Willie has neither signed nor provided a formal explanation for the delay.

It can be recalled that Edridge and the others were arrested, detained, and forwarded to court following their alleged involvement in the arson incident. Initially held at the Monrovia Central Prison, the defendants were later transferred to the Kakata Central Prison. Their arrest coincided with a police investigation involving then-Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and Representatives Abu Kamara, Jacob Debee, and Dixon Seboe.

On Tuesday, the defense team filed a consolidated criminal appearance bond on behalf of all the accused, in accordance with Liberian law. However, Judge Willie isn't yet to approve it, effectively prolonging the detention of the defendants--despite what legal experts describe as the presentation of sufficient surety.

Article 21(i) of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia states: "All accused persons shall be bailable upon sufficient security..."

The judge's inaction has triggered constitutional concerns, with legal analysts and human rights advocates questioning whether the delay stems from judicial discretion or constitutes a denial of due process and the fundamental right to bail.

There are increasing calls for the Judiciary to act to prevent what some describe as the arbitrary withholding of rights. Critics warn that any such delay undermines the rule of law and threatens the constitutional guarantees afforded to all accused persons, regardless of the allegations they face.

