Liberia: Rep. Fahnbulleh Donates $2,500 to Boost Free Surgical Outreach in Bong Mines

Bong County — Representative Foday Fahnbulleh of Bong County District 7 has made a significant contribution to the health sector in his constituency by donating two thousand five hundred United States dollars (US$2,500) to support the upcoming quarterly surgical outreach at the Bong Mines Hospital.

The financial support was presented to Dr. Freeman, the lead medical officer in charge of the outreach initiative, and is intended to ensure that the program is fully equipped with the drugs, surgical tools, and other critical medical materials required for safe and effective procedures.

The outreach, scheduled to take place this weekend, is part of an effort by the district's lawmaker to expand access to quality healthcare services, particularly for residents in rural and underserved communities.

The program primarily targets patients who require minor or routine surgical procedures but cannot afford the high costs associated with medical care in Liberia's private or urban-based health facilities.

Rep. Fahnbulleh said the donation was part of his commitment to supporting community health efforts and improving the lives of citizens who continue to struggle with access to affordable medical services. He stressed that the funds will directly benefit patients and reduce the financial burden on families across the district.

"This support will help the medical team provide timely and life-saving care to our people, especially those who are most vulnerable and would otherwise go untreated," Rep. Fahnbulleh said. "Our goal is to make healthcare more accessible and more affordable for everyone in the district."

The quarterly surgical outreach program, which began under Rep. Fahnbulleh's tenure, has quickly become a vital lifeline for many residents. Since its inception, the program has conducted dozens of free surgical procedures ranging from hernia repairs to minor gynecological operations.

Many patients who would not have been able to travel to Monrovia or afford private treatment have received care through the initiative.

Dr. Freeman, who heads the outreach team, expressed appreciation for the donation and described it as timely and necessary. According to him, such contributions make it possible to reach more patients and improve overall outcomes.

"This donation will help us acquire medications, surgical gloves, sutures, disinfectants, and other essential tools we need to carry out safe procedures," Dr. Freeman said. "It shows that our leaders care about public health, and we are thankful for that support."

The outreach also enjoys support from volunteer medical personnel and local nurses who have committed their time and skills to ensuring the program's success. With limited resources and infrastructure in many parts of Bong County, programs like this help bridge the healthcare gap for hundreds of residents each year.

Community members and local leaders have praised the donation as a meaningful investment in human welfare. Several residents described the outreach as a game-changer, especially for those living in remote areas who often go untreated due to distance, lack of funds, or the absence of medical staff in local clinics.

"This is not just a donation; it's a direct investment in the health and wellbeing of our people," said one community elder. "We thank Representative Fahnbulleh for putting people first."